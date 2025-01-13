Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Aerzen Asia Pte. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Aerzen Asia Pte. Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8th, Unit 802A, Dai Minh Convention Tower, 77 Hoang Van Thai, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCM City Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
As a Sales Administrator at Aerzen Asia, you will play a key role in supporting our sales team, ensuring smooth operations, and maintaining strong relationships with customers and factories. Your attention to detail and organizational skills will contribute to the success of our sales processes and customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
• Sales Support:
- Assist the sales team with administrative tasks such as preparing quotations, processing orders, and managing customer accounts.
- Coordinate and schedule meetings, appointments for the sales team.
- Maintain and update sales records, databases, and customer information.
- Negotiate pricing with factories and customers.
• Customer Service:
- Respond to customer inquiries and provide information about products and services.
- Handle customer complaints and ensure timely resolution.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
