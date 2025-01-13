Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The key purpose is to manage the operation and performance of the Centralized Scheduling Team, customer service and cross-functional coordination. The role is aimed at ensuring target achievement of the Credit Operations Support/ Credit Network Management within its budget and seeking growth opportunity in assigned areas and manage additional responsibilities/ projects assigned from time to time.

The role reports to Head of Credit Operation Support Department and is one of the key management positions in Credit Operations Division.

1. Centralized Scheduling process:

• The role will ensure that the centralized scheduling process is operated smoothly and professionally, complied with branch network policy and business code.

2. Customer service quality:

• Ensure the best quality of customer service wherever customers are met and serviced at any stages in Credit Operations.

3. Internal Credit Operations processes:

• Enhance and renovate internal processes, minimize data processing time of ROs as well as KYCOs.

4. Training:

• The role is responsible for training ROs/KYCOs to optimize the internal processes.

5. UAT Testing: