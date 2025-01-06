Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam)

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà Nhà Nam Việt, 261 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 2, Tân Bình, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

+ Receive orders and handle issues related to successful delivery to customers.
+ Ensure to provide enough valid documents related to sales and goods in transit from Company warehouse -> Customer warehouse.
- Reporting system:
+ Consolidate reports of Revenue - Inventory daily/weekly/monthly
+ Summarize and track payment progress (if any)
+ Compilation of customer list - Distributor Management (NPP):
+ Track orders and delivery progress to NPP
+ Manage NPP documents (contracts, business registration, ...)
+ Handle after-sales issues related to products delivered from the company to the distributors
- Company representative is the official communication channel to the sales team
+ Implement policies related to Sales team if any
- Maintain records/documents related to customers
- Confidentiality of company policies/data
- Perform other administrative tasks under the domestic sales department as arranged by the management
+Works as sales Admin from first 6months or 1 year

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Yearly Bonus:13th month salary before tet holiday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

