Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

+ Receive orders and handle issues related to successful delivery to customers.

+ Ensure to provide enough valid documents related to sales and goods in transit from Company warehouse -> Customer warehouse.

- Reporting system:

+ Consolidate reports of Revenue - Inventory daily/weekly/monthly

+ Summarize and track payment progress (if any)

+ Compilation of customer list - Distributor Management (NPP):

+ Track orders and delivery progress to NPP

+ Manage NPP documents (contracts, business registration, ...)

+ Handle after-sales issues related to products delivered from the company to the distributors

- Company representative is the official communication channel to the sales team

+ Implement policies related to Sales team if any

- Maintain records/documents related to customers

- Confidentiality of company policies/data

- Perform other administrative tasks under the domestic sales department as arranged by the management

+Works as sales Admin from first 6months or 1 year