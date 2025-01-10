Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KIS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 2,500 USD

Responsibilities:

• Installing and upgrading the database server and application tool

• Allocating system storage and planning storage requirements for the database system

• Modifying the database structure, as necessary, from information given by application developers

• Enrolling users and maintaining system security

• Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement

• Controlling and monitoring user access to the database

• Monitoring and optimizing the performance of the database

• Planning for backup and recovery of database information

• Maintaining archived data

• Backing up and restoring databases

• Contacting database vendor for technical support

• Generating various reports by querying from database as per need

• Managing and monitoring data replication

• Acting as liaison with users.