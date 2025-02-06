Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: An Phu Plaza Serviced Apartment, Lý Chính Thắng, Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• All ODM tasks (Design and development, Manufacture).
• Not only manage the development schedule, but also follow up on the production, shipment and delivery.
• Request ODM partners to provide related product design documents and verify these documents.
• Consider new ODM Factory.
• Proactive negotiation, process adjustment and management with supplier (to ensure Quality level).
• Technical support for Chinese and Indonesian products and discuss with Japanese QC and Manufacturing team (Translation from VN to JPN or EN, or from JPN to VN or EN).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• College or University graduated, major in Mechatronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering.
• More than 1 year of experience in ODM or more than 3 years of experience in design and development.
• Lighting experience will be a plus.
• Japanese skill (preferred N2), English skill.
• Good communication skills (Both writing and speaking in Japanese and English).
• Proactive and willing to learn new things, and challenge without fear of failure.
• Logical thinking and good problem-solving skills.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

