Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• All ODM tasks (Design and development, Manufacture).

• Not only manage the development schedule, but also follow up on the production, shipment and delivery.

• Request ODM partners to provide related product design documents and verify these documents.

• Consider new ODM Factory.

• Proactive negotiation, process adjustment and management with supplier (to ensure Quality level).

• Technical support for Chinese and Indonesian products and discuss with Japanese QC and Manufacturing team (Translation from VN to JPN or EN, or from JPN to VN or EN).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• College or University graduated, major in Mechatronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering.

• More than 1 year of experience in ODM or more than 3 years of experience in design and development.

• Lighting experience will be a plus.

• Japanese skill (preferred N2), English skill.

• Good communication skills (Both writing and speaking in Japanese and English).

• Proactive and willing to learn new things, and challenge without fear of failure.

• Logical thinking and good problem-solving skills.

