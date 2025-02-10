Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: No. 05 Ho Bieu Chanh Street, Ward 11, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• HR affairs:
Recruitment process, post job on recruiting channels, screen CV, contact candidates, arrange interviews,
process paperworks, explain internal policy and related regulations for new employees come to
Company; Union Trade reports; Insurance, etc.
• Administration:
- Carry out payment for administrative expenses: electricity and water, office rental, management fee,
cleaning fee, telephone & internet, etc.; draft service contracts and other related documents.
- Office building management: reception, tracking daily in/out guests, manage meeting rooms,
welcome guests, security, public area hygiene…
- Assist foreign leaders’ paperworks: visa, work permit, residences…
- Arrange greeting customers, business trips, accommodation, transportation…
- Manage and operate media channels such as website, social media…organize conferences, meetings,
internal and external events, Company activities and so on.
- Conduct relating reports in Chinese/English.
- Other tasks assigned by Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
