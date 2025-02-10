Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• HR affairs:

Recruitment process, post job on recruiting channels, screen CV, contact candidates, arrange interviews,

process paperworks, explain internal policy and related regulations for new employees come to

Company; Union Trade reports; Insurance, etc.

• Administration:

- Carry out payment for administrative expenses: electricity and water, office rental, management fee,

cleaning fee, telephone & internet, etc.; draft service contracts and other related documents.

- Office building management: reception, tracking daily in/out guests, manage meeting rooms,

welcome guests, security, public area hygiene…

- Assist foreign leaders’ paperworks: visa, work permit, residences…

- Arrange greeting customers, business trips, accommodation, transportation…

- Manage and operate media channels such as website, social media…organize conferences, meetings,

internal and external events, Company activities and so on.

- Conduct relating reports in Chinese/English.

- Other tasks assigned by Manager.