Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Manuchar in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Manuchar in Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà văn phòng PTS Sài Gòn, 118 Huỳnh Tấn Phát, phường Tân Thuận Tây, Quận 7, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
1. Sales administration:
• Keeping accurate records of discussions or correspondence with customers.
• File handling and coordinating with the Warehouse to ensure on time / in full deliveries.
• Supporting sales department in activities associated with customer service, orders and compliance
• Confirming order status via contract review to ensure on time/in full of deliveries.
• Accurate and timely communications with operation/warehouse employees.
• Reporting progress of contracts as required.
2. Customer service:
• Communication to customers by telephone, email daily.
• Receiving customer complaint and satisfying compliance requirements.
• Forwarding the claim to QA Team for investigation
• Customer satisfaction – ensuring ongoing compliance to customers order/delivery requirements
• Make sales contract based on confirmation of sales team with customer (including: price, quantity, delivery time, payment term, other terms)
• Update daily Delivery Activity Report
• Regular customer contact
• Follow-up daily delivery status to ensure on time/in full of deliveries in compliance with customers’ delivery schedule.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Manuchar in Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Attractive salary package. - Compulsory Insurances. - 13th month salary bonus. - Health care insurance. - Annual heath check. - Meal support, phone support. - Annual travel.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Manuchar in Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
