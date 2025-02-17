Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Manuchar in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

1. Sales administration:

• Keeping accurate records of discussions or correspondence with customers.

• File handling and coordinating with the Warehouse to ensure on time / in full deliveries.

• Supporting sales department in activities associated with customer service, orders and compliance

• Confirming order status via contract review to ensure on time/in full of deliveries.

• Accurate and timely communications with operation/warehouse employees.

• Reporting progress of contracts as required.

2. Customer service:

• Communication to customers by telephone, email daily.

• Receiving customer complaint and satisfying compliance requirements.

• Forwarding the claim to QA Team for investigation

• Customer satisfaction – ensuring ongoing compliance to customers order/delivery requirements

• Make sales contract based on confirmation of sales team with customer (including: price, quantity, delivery time, payment term, other terms)

• Update daily Delivery Activity Report

• Regular customer contact

• Follow-up daily delivery status to ensure on time/in full of deliveries in compliance with customers’ delivery schedule.