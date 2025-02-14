Tuyển Sales Engineer Hilti Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

As a Sales Engineer for Hilti, in general, You will be responsible for the following tasks:

1. Monthly/quarterly/yearly sales volume

2. Develop customer base in designated territories

3. Strengthen relationships with customers, promote relationships with focused customer groups

4. Coordinate with internal departments to implement business strategies

5. Support customers in accessing new Hilti products

The group of territories that you manage will belong to the following list:

1. Core Trade/Construction (Structure & Non-structure)

2. Industrial

3. Energy

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hilti's Sales Model is Direct Sales, we do not have any distributor or agency supporting in sales process.

To be successful this role, you may need:

1. Good at English (you may work with other region in the same projects)

Tại Hilti Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

