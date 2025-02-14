Tuyển Sales Engineer Hilti Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Hilti Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 198 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
As a Sales Engineer for Hilti, in general, You will be responsible for the following tasks:
1. Monthly/quarterly/yearly sales volume
2. Develop customer base in designated territories
3. Strengthen relationships with customers, promote relationships with focused customer groups
4. Coordinate with internal departments to implement business strategies
5. Support customers in accessing new Hilti products
The group of territories that you manage will belong to the following list:
1. Core Trade/Construction (Structure & Non-structure)
2. Industrial
3. Energy
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
To be successful this role, you may need:
1. Good at English (you may work with other region in the same projects)
Tại Hilti Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hilti Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
