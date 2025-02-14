Tuyển Sales Engineer Hilti Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Sales Engineer Hilti Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Hilti Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Hilti Vietnam Company Limited

Sales Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Hilti Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 198 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

As a Sales Engineer for Hilti, in general, You will be responsible for the following tasks:
1. Monthly/quarterly/yearly sales volume
2. Develop customer base in designated territories
3. Strengthen relationships with customers, promote relationships with focused customer groups
4. Coordinate with internal departments to implement business strategies
5. Support customers in accessing new Hilti products
The group of territories that you manage will belong to the following list:
1. Core Trade/Construction (Structure & Non-structure)
2. Industrial
3. Energy

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hilti's Sales Model is Direct Sales, we do not have any distributor or agency supporting in sales process.
To be successful this role, you may need:
1. Good at English (you may work with other region in the same projects)

Tại Hilti Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hilti Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hilti Vietnam Company Limited

Hilti Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ground floor, Lao Dong News Building, 198 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-engineer-thu-nhap-1-000-1-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job313666
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI
9 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Nichiden Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nichiden Việt Nam
Tới 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TBD LIGHT-HAUS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TBD LIGHT-HAUS VIETNAM
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Vietmap Hà Nội làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vietmap Hà Nội
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT Á
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT Á
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH ADOBUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH ADOBUS
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)
1,000 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNICO VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNICO VINA
800 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer 3Design Technologies CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận 3Design Technologies CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer KSB Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD KSB Vietnam Co., Ltd
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ THĂNG LONG P&T làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ THĂNG LONG P&T
500 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Newtech Technology South Asia One Member Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD Newtech Technology South Asia One Member Company Limited
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 550 USD Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
450 - 550 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Cơ Điện Thiên Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Cơ Điện Thiên Minh
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị và Giải pháp cơ khí Automech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị và Giải pháp cơ khí Automech
500 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Cty TNHH Quốc Tế Anh Duy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 650 - 1,310 USD Cty TNHH Quốc Tế Anh Duy
650 - 1,310 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Temas làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 530 - 700 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Temas
530 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer DKSH Technology Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DKSH Technology Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer NetNam Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NetNam Corp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH LECO (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LECO (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Newtech Technology South Asia One Member Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD Newtech Technology South Asia One Member Company Limited
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm