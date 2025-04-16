Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 USD

1. Engineering Leadership & Design Management

Direct the mechanical engineering team in creating mechanical and structural designs that are production- and installation-ready.

Oversee the preparation of technical documentation including drawings and 2D/3D models for fabrication.

Supervise the calculation of materials and Bill of Materials (BOM), and ensure materials are accurately identified from finalized drawings.

Ensure outputs comply with client requirements, quality standards (e.g., ASME, AWS), and internal guidelines.

Lead design reviews and coordinate timely delivery of technical documents.

Work with production and project management to optimize designs for ease of manufacturing and installation.

Collaborate on producing technical manuals and installation guides.

Verify technical drawings and documentation for accuracy and completeness.

2. Project Collaboration & Technical Support

Partner with cross-functional teams (production, procurement, installation) to ensure that designs are practical and cost-effective.

Engage in project planning to evaluate technical risks and define engineering milestones.

Provide hands-on engineering support during manufacturing and installation phases.