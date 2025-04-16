Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/05/2025
Navigos Search

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
18 - 22 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 USD

1. Engineering Leadership & Design Management
Direct the mechanical engineering team in creating mechanical and structural designs that are production- and installation-ready.
Oversee the preparation of technical documentation including drawings and 2D/3D models for fabrication.
Supervise the calculation of materials and Bill of Materials (BOM), and ensure materials are accurately identified from finalized drawings.
Ensure outputs comply with client requirements, quality standards (e.g., ASME, AWS), and internal guidelines.
Lead design reviews and coordinate timely delivery of technical documents.
Work with production and project management to optimize designs for ease of manufacturing and installation.
Collaborate on producing technical manuals and installation guides.
Verify technical drawings and documentation for accuracy and completeness.
2. Project Collaboration & Technical Support
Partner with cross-functional teams (production, procurement, installation) to ensure that designs are practical and cost-effective.
Engage in project planning to evaluate technical risks and define engineering milestones.
Provide hands-on engineering support during manufacturing and installation phases.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
performance bonus

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

