Tuyển Sales Engineer TOP FLOW JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại TOP FLOW JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 110/20 Road 30, Ward 6, Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu
Job brief
We are looking for sales engineers who have enthusiasm and passion for sales, especially project-based sales. A Sales Engineer is responsible for following and supporting customers with entire projects from the quotation stage to the delivery stage. You also provides technical assistance/support and value selection of products for application taking into consideration price and availability, consulting with engineering when required. You will join a dynamic and fast-paced environment and work with cross-functional teams to ensure revenue and profit depending on the company’s vision and strategy.
Responsibilities
• Coordinate with management to plan, prepare and execute tasks in the sales/projects cycle, including but not limited to:
+ Pre-sales: Research customer/project information; Prepare technical documents.
+ During-sales: Understand customer needs; Advise customer on product techniques and solutions; Quotation; Negotiate prices and terms of sale; Follow, update and report accordingly.
+ After-sales: Delivery; Testing & Commissioning; Customer service; Maintenance & Warranty.
• Actively look for new sales opportunities.
• Establish and maintain relationships with customers and partners.
• Independently handle customers/large accounts/projects.
• Coordinate and interact with both engineers and business team to create, set and implement the sales strategy to realize the accelerated growth of company’s platform.
Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại TOP FLOW JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TOP FLOW JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
