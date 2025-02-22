Tuyển Sales Engineer TOP FLOW JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu

Job brief

We are looking for sales engineers who have enthusiasm and passion for sales, especially project-based sales. A Sales Engineer is responsible for following and supporting customers with entire projects from the quotation stage to the delivery stage. You also provides technical assistance/support and value selection of products for application taking into consideration price and availability, consulting with engineering when required. You will join a dynamic and fast-paced environment and work with cross-functional teams to ensure revenue and profit depending on the company’s vision and strategy.

Responsibilities

• Coordinate with management to plan, prepare and execute tasks in the sales/projects cycle, including but not limited to:

+ Pre-sales: Research customer/project information; Prepare technical documents.

+ During-sales: Understand customer needs; Advise customer on product techniques and solutions; Quotation; Negotiate prices and terms of sale; Follow, update and report accordingly.

+ After-sales: Delivery; Testing & Commissioning; Customer service; Maintenance & Warranty.

• Actively look for new sales opportunities.

• Establish and maintain relationships with customers and partners.

• Independently handle customers/large accounts/projects.

• Coordinate and interact with both engineers and business team to create, set and implement the sales strategy to realize the accelerated growth of company’s platform.