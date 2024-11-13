Tuyển Kinh doanh hoá chất CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh hoá chất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM
Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 2 Tòa Nhà VP Thiên Sơn, số 5 Nguyễn Gia Thiều, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh hoá chất Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu
+ To promote chemicals/additives and provide technical support to customer
+ To negotiate contract with customer.
+ To maintain relationship with existing customer and find new potential customer.
+ To work directly with foreign supplier.
+ To make market survey and report to line manager
Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
+ Graduating from university major in chemicals
+ Being able to work independently.
+ Good command of written and spoken English and computer literate.
+ Strong communication skills including both verbal and written.
+ Good ability to influence and negotiate with others
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
+ Healthcare and accident insurances.
+ Opportunity to work with foreigners to improve English and Chinese skill and knowledge.
+ Good income benefits package, including commission-based earnings
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM
