Tuyển Kinh doanh hoá chất CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/12/2024
Kinh doanh hoá chất

Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 2 Tòa Nhà VP Thiên Sơn, số 5 Nguyễn Gia Thiều, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh hoá chất Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

+ To promote chemicals/additives and provide technical support to customer
+ To negotiate contract with customer.
+ To maintain relationship with existing customer and find new potential customer.
+ To work directly with foreign supplier.
+ To make market survey and report to line manager

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

+ Graduating from university major in chemicals
+ Being able to work independently.
+ Good command of written and spoken English and computer literate.
+ Strong communication skills including both verbal and written.
+ Good ability to influence and negotiate with others

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

+ Healthcare and accident insurances.
+ Opportunity to work with foreigners to improve English and Chinese skill and knowledge.
+ Good income benefits package, including commission-based earnings

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 2, tòa nhà VP Thiên Sơn, Số 5 Nguyễn Gia Thiều, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

