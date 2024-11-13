Tuyển Kinh doanh hoá chất CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 2 Tòa Nhà VP Thiên Sơn, số 5 Nguyễn Gia Thiều, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh hoá chất Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

+ To promote chemicals/additives and provide technical support to customer

+ To negotiate contract with customer.

+ To maintain relationship with existing customer and find new potential customer.

+ To work directly with foreign supplier.

+ To make market survey and report to line manager

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

+ Graduating from university major in chemicals

+ Being able to work independently.

+ Good command of written and spoken English and computer literate.

+ Strong communication skills including both verbal and written.

+ Good ability to influence and negotiate with others

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

+ Healthcare and accident insurances.

+ Opportunity to work with foreigners to improve English and Chinese skill and knowledge.

+ Good income benefits package, including commission-based earnings

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SỞ TRƯỜNG PHƯƠNG NAM

