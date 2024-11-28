Tuyển Kinh doanh Horeca ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh Horeca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

To take care of existing accounts, making plans to visit existing & potential HoReCa Customers in Hanoi City.

Monitor and implement sales activities/ promotion programs

Find out the customers’ needs for sales opportunities & develop the accounts

Increase sales volume for targets achievement

Closely inform sales manager any issues of selling or customers’ complaints.

Make daily sales activity report, weekly work plans & account management report to sales manager

Follow up with customers for any payments are overdue

Other tasks are given by Sales Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduate from College/ University, major in Foreign Trade/ Commercial/ Economics

Prefer candidates have experience in the Horeca sector in Hanoi City.

Excellent communication skills

Ability to interact with various types of people (Western, locals...) and build a relationship

Dynamic, proactive, motivated, is a team player

Planning and organization skills

Good English level

Computer skills (Excel, Power Point).

Quick learner

Great understanding and application of customer service

Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th salary

Team Building

Health check-up

Birthday gift voucher

...

