Tuyển Kinh doanh Horeca ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh Horeca Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
- Hà Nội: 35 Phố Cự Lộc, P. Thượng Đình, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh Horeca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
To take care of existing accounts, making plans to visit existing & potential HoReCa Customers in Hanoi City.
Monitor and implement sales activities/ promotion programs
Find out the customers’ needs for sales opportunities & develop the accounts
Increase sales volume for targets achievement
Closely inform sales manager any issues of selling or customers’ complaints.
Make daily sales activity report, weekly work plans & account management report to sales manager
Follow up with customers for any payments are overdue
Other tasks are given by Sales Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Prefer candidates have experience in the Horeca sector in Hanoi City.
Excellent communication skills
Ability to interact with various types of people (Western, locals...) and build a relationship
Dynamic, proactive, motivated, is a team player
Planning and organization skills
Good English level
Computer skills (Excel, Power Point).
Quick learner
Great understanding and application of customer service
Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Team Building
Health check-up
Birthday gift voucher
...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI