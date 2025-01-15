Tuyển Sales Manager Crystal Intermational Group Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Crystal Intermational Group Limited
- Hải Dương: Khu Công Nghiệp Nam Sách, P. Ái Quốc, Thành phố Hải Dương, Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT THIS ROLE
The role stations in our factories – are located in Ha Noi & Hai Duong province
This role will be the key contact point in managing target / specific location based Customer Driven ME programs, projects & initiatives.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Manage ‘Customer driven’ programs: Drive the implementation of Customer Driven ME projects and initiative to achieve targeted scores & related ranking Lead and manage productivity improvement, SAM study, work flow and GSD related project;
• Drive internal projects: Drive internal projects that focus on operational excellence & enhanced customer engagement;
• Project Management: Manage all related internal & external communications, presentations and reports. Participate in best practice sharing with counterparts in all related areas;
• Department Ambassador: To represent the ME function in interactions with all levels of internal & external stakeholders.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crystal Intermational Group Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crystal Intermational Group Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
