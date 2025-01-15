Tuyển Sales Manager Crystal Intermational Group Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THIS ROLE

The role stations in our factories – are located in Ha Noi & Hai Duong province

This role will be the key contact point in managing target / specific location based Customer Driven ME programs, projects & initiatives.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Manage ‘Customer driven’ programs: Drive the implementation of Customer Driven ME projects and initiative to achieve targeted scores & related ranking Lead and manage productivity improvement, SAM study, work flow and GSD related project;

• Drive internal projects: Drive internal projects that focus on operational excellence & enhanced customer engagement;

• Project Management: Manage all related internal & external communications, presentations and reports. Participate in best practice sharing with counterparts in all related areas;

• Department Ambassador: To represent the ME function in interactions with all levels of internal & external stakeholders.