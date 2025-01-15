Tuyển Sales Manager Crystal Intermational Group Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Crystal Intermational Group Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Crystal Intermational Group Limited

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Crystal Intermational Group Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Khu Công Nghiệp Nam Sách, P. Ái Quốc, Thành phố Hải Dương, Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THIS ROLE
The role stations in our factories – are located in Ha Noi & Hai Duong province
This role will be the key contact point in managing target / specific location based Customer Driven ME programs, projects & initiatives.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Manage ‘Customer driven’ programs: Drive the implementation of Customer Driven ME projects and initiative to achieve targeted scores & related ranking Lead and manage productivity improvement, SAM study, work flow and GSD related project;
• Drive internal projects: Drive internal projects that focus on operational excellence & enhanced customer engagement;
• Project Management: Manage all related internal & external communications, presentations and reports. Participate in best practice sharing with counterparts in all related areas;
• Department Ambassador: To represent the ME function in interactions with all levels of internal & external stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Crystal Intermational Group Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crystal Intermational Group Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crystal Intermational Group Limited

Crystal Intermational Group Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: KCN Nam Sách, phường Ái Quốc, thành phố Hải Dương / KCN Lai vu, huyện Kim Thành, tỉnh Hải Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

