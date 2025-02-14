Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Take coordination with customer & factory for proper action and arrangement

- Sales pricing study and offering

- Control and follow up the progress of new project with related department to meet customer's schedule

- Monitor order and forecast updates from customers. Make and issue delivery schedules to ensure on-time delivery to customers

- Control and conduct inventory of customer's lending assets to ensure actual lending items are accurate with lending agreement.

- Following up customer payment status monthly and requesting payment if overdue.

- Other jobs assigned by BOD