Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô đất số N

- 10, N

- 11, N

- 12 Khu công nghiệp Nhật Bản

- Hải Phòng, xã An Hưng, huyện An Dương, thành p

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Take coordination with customer & factory for proper action and arrangement
- Sales pricing study and offering
- Control and follow up the progress of new project with related department to meet customer's schedule
- Monitor order and forecast updates from customers. Make and issue delivery schedules to ensure on-time delivery to customers
- Control and conduct inventory of customer's lending assets to ensure actual lending items are accurate with lending agreement.
- Following up customer payment status monthly and requesting payment if overdue.
- Other jobs assigned by BOD

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Fluent in English (Priority is given to candidates who can communicate in Japanese)
- Logical thinking and problem solving skill
- Communication skill

Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô N10,11,12 Khu công nghiệp Nomura Hải Phòng, An Dương, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

