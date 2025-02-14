Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Lô đất số N
- 10, N
- 11, N
- 12 Khu công nghiệp Nhật Bản
- Hải Phòng, xã An Hưng, huyện An Dương, thành p
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Take coordination with customer & factory for proper action and arrangement
- Sales pricing study and offering
- Control and follow up the progress of new project with related department to meet customer's schedule
- Monitor order and forecast updates from customers. Make and issue delivery schedules to ensure on-time delivery to customers
- Control and conduct inventory of customer's lending assets to ensure actual lending items are accurate with lending agreement.
- Following up customer payment status monthly and requesting payment if overdue.
- Other jobs assigned by BOD
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Logical thinking and problem solving skill
- Communication skill
Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI