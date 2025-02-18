Tuyển Sales Marketing ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT
- Hà Nội: Tầng 21, tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, 1152
- 1154 Đường Láng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Research market demand for logistics services;
- Identify and approach potential customers to introduce the company’s logistics services;
- Consult on import-export service packages, transportation & forwarding solutions, provide quotations, negotiate, and sign service contracts with customers;
- Coordinate with internal departments to monitor cargo status and provide timely updates to customers;
- Maintain post-sales customer service, collaborate with other departments to resolve inquiries, complaints, and customer requests if any;
- Stay updated on new regulations regarding import-export, taxation, customs, etc.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Min 1- 3 years experience in related field
- Working in the logistics/freight forwarding industry is an advantage
- Understanding of sales performance metrics.
- University degree, major in the relevant fields.
Tại ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
