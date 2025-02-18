Tuyển Sales Marketing ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Research market demand for logistics services;

- Identify and approach potential customers to introduce the company’s logistics services;

- Consult on import-export service packages, transportation & forwarding solutions, provide quotations, negotiate, and sign service contracts with customers;

- Coordinate with internal departments to monitor cargo status and provide timely updates to customers;

- Maintain post-sales customer service, collaborate with other departments to resolve inquiries, complaints, and customer requests if any;

- Stay updated on new regulations regarding import-export, taxation, customs, etc.