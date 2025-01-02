Tuyển Sales Marketing MSC Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary Position:

- The Sales Team Leader (Export & Long Haul) is responsible for managing a team to achieve sales targets.

- This role involves supporting the Sales Manager, leading the execution of sales strategies to increase market share, and maintaining strong client relationships.

Responsibilities

1. Sales Performance:

- Oversee and ensure targets of the team are met.

- Lead and steer the sales team towards achieving sales targets by providing guidance, joining sales visits.

- Execute strategies to generate new business opportunities with existing and new customers, increase market share.

- Provide all customer visits, opportunities, Sales Leads and any other customer prospective information within Sales systems.

- Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders.

- Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients to secure profitable deals.

- Liaise and co-ordinate with internal departments and the company’s network to ensure customer satisfaction and problem resolution.

- Support the Sales Manager in setting up weekly volume forecasts to ensure accurate planning and execution.