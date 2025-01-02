Tuyển Sales Marketing MSC Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại MSC Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 27 Etown Central, Số 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, TP.Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Summary Position:
- The Sales Team Leader (Export & Long Haul) is responsible for managing a team to achieve sales targets.
- This role involves supporting the Sales Manager, leading the execution of sales strategies to increase market share, and maintaining strong client relationships.
Responsibilities
1. Sales Performance:
- Oversee and ensure targets of the team are met.
- Lead and steer the sales team towards achieving sales targets by providing guidance, joining sales visits.
- Execute strategies to generate new business opportunities with existing and new customers, increase market share.
- Provide all customer visits, opportunities, Sales Leads and any other customer prospective information within Sales systems.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders.
- Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients to secure profitable deals.
- Liaise and co-ordinate with internal departments and the company’s network to ensure customer satisfaction and problem resolution.
- Support the Sales Manager in setting up weekly volume forecasts to ensure accurate planning and execution.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MSC Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MSC Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI