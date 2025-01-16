Tuyển Sales Marketing Carlsberg Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key purpose of Draught and Cooler Manager is to make sure the best drinking experience with all our products at the Right temperature in the Right Place with the correct serving equipment (Carlsberg Vietnam Perfect Serve Standard) to enable the growth of organization. That covers managing Sales CAPEX, training Sales team and Customers on Perfect Serve Program, tracking and maintaining sales assets incl. coolers and draught equipment, managing team of Draught technicians nationwide.

• Lead, manage and develop capabilities of Draught Technician team Nationwide - Traditional trade in the North and Central, South, New MONT channel

• Plan, roll out, maintain and track Sales Assets of the Company, sales equipment performance management at outlet level

• Develop and embed Perfect Serve Standards, provide trainings for Sales team and Customers, more focus on MONT channel at nationwide scale

• Plan, facilitate discussion with Sales LT and Sales Managers to develop Draught & Cooler investment and manage Sales Assets CAPEX and OPEX, prepare and get Business case approved at Regional and Excom level

• Work seamlessly with procurement to ensure that all CapEx equipment (fonts, compressors, kegs, CO2 cylinders) are procured and available to cover requirements

• Work with Sales Directors, RSMs and ASMs on the mapping, assessing and prioritizing prospective draught customers, especially with new MONT channel and huge expansion in South