Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 15 Đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Record purchasing documents on the system
• Follow up and manage the advances of employees
• Prepare the payment documents to suppliers, employees, and others
• Record all payments and receipts to the system
• Follow and in charge of suppliers' balances to make sure all records are controlled and recorded correctly
• Prepare month-end cash and bank reconciliation
• Other tasks assigned by Reporting Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degrees in finance and accounting,
• 2-4 years' experience in Accounting, Finance
• Proactive, careful, smart-working and highly responsible,
• Good communication skills, with intermediate English (writing & reading)
• Logistic or retail industry
• Understand about warehouse, stockage, fulfillment service
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
