Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 900 USD

Company Description

Korrun, founded in 2005, was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on December 21, 2016 (stock code: 300577). Korrun is the first A-share listed company in China's luggage and bag industry. Driven by the vision of "To be a great innovative consumer goods company", Korrun pursues innovation and strives to lead the consumer goods industry by adopting innovation in products, manufacturing, sales, and management. Korrun actively explores global markets, builds a global team, and aims to become a "world-class" enterprise. Korrun values environmental protection and quality, consistently creating high-quality products to maximize value for society and earn "respect"

Role Description

This is a full-time on-site role for a Sales Representative at Korrun Group in Ho Chi Ming City. As a Sales Representative, you will be involved in day-to-day sales and operations tasks and sales management activities. You will work closely with the team to gain hands-on experience and contribute to the company's growth.

You‘ll

• Conduct market research and analysis to identify customer needs.