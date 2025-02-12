Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 900 USD

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 900 USD

VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.

Mức lương
400 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đường B4, An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 400 - 900 USD

Company Description
Korrun, founded in 2005, was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on December 21, 2016 (stock code: 300577). Korrun is the first A-share listed company in China's luggage and bag industry. Driven by the vision of "To be a great innovative consumer goods company", Korrun pursues innovation and strives to lead the consumer goods industry by adopting innovation in products, manufacturing, sales, and management. Korrun actively explores global markets, builds a global team, and aims to become a "world-class" enterprise. Korrun values environmental protection and quality, consistently creating high-quality products to maximize value for society and earn "respect"
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role for a Sales Representative at Korrun Group in Ho Chi Ming City. As a Sales Representative, you will be involved in day-to-day sales and operations tasks and sales management activities. You will work closely with the team to gain hands-on experience and contribute to the company's growth.
You‘ll
• Conduct market research and analysis to identify customer needs.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.

VPDD KORRUN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 10.000-19.999 nhân viên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

