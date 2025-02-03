Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Ticket Office Of Starlux Airlines CO., LTD. In Ho Chi Minh City làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

STARLUX Airlines is a brand-new full-service airline from Taiwan and we are aiming to expand our service world-wide.

Currently we are looking for Customer Service Representative to join us in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Check out the responsibilities and qualifications below to see if this position is something for you!

Responsibilities

1. Supervise and monitor on-site situation and performance.

2. Conduct training/audit programs in line with Company policies.

3. Handle irregularities and complaints occurring from handling process.

4. Report non-compliances and suggest corrective methods.

5. Manage and control operating resources.

6. Review and analyze station operation costs.

7. Ensure sufficient and adequate on-site staffing.

8. Assist with station’s general affairs and administration duties.

9. Achieve Company goals and collaborate seamlessly with team.

10. Perform other related duties as assigned.