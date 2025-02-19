Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Some careers have more impact than others.



Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) is our new global business combining Retail Banking and Wealth Management; and Global Private Banking, to become one of the world’s largest global wealth managers with USD1.4 trillion in assets. Our dedicated colleagues serve millions of customers worldwide across the entire spectrum of private wealth, ranging from personal banking for individuals and families, through to business owners, investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. We provide products and services such as bank accounts, credit cards, personal loans and mortgages, as well as asset management, insurance, wealth management and private banking, that best suit our customers’ needs.



We are currently seeking a high caliber professional to join our team as an CONTACT CENTRE SERVICE & SALES REPRESENTATIVE II



Principal Accountabilities



Impact on the Business

Handles contacts with our HSBC customers in a polite and friendly way, instilling customer confidence and resolving customer’s issues at first contact where possible.

Delivers what is promised in line with customer expectations

Offers value added products and services based on customer needs analysis and ensures customer understanding of those products



Customers / Stakeholders

Provides excellent customer service to medium complexity customer contacts by keeping up to date on training and internal communications

Certified to handle multiple propositions (i.e Advance) or multiple products (i.e. Loans, Mortgage, Core Banking, Cards)

Generating customer loyalty through strong knowledge of key products and services

Owns and resolves issues and understands how and when to escalate



Leadership & Teamwork

Acts as a role model for our Group Values and behaviours (Open, Connected, Dependable) supporting colleagues and customers to deliver superior customer service through these values

Values diversity amongst team

Acts a as mentor to assist new joiners as required



Operational Effectiveness & Control

Knowledge of Group compliance, Operational Risk and SOX (Sarbanes- Oxley Requirements) for RBWM Centres

Awareness of all elements of Operational Risk associated with the role in compliance to SOX for contact centres



Maintains HSBC internal control standards