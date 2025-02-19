Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại HSBC Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Some careers have more impact than others.
If you’re looking for a career where you can make a real impression, join HSBC and discover how valued you’ll be. Whether you want a career that could take you to the top, or simply take you in an exciting new direction, HSBC offers opportunities, support and rewards that will take you further.
Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) is our new global business combining Retail Banking and Wealth Management; and Global Private Banking, to become one of the world’s largest global wealth managers with USD1.4 trillion in assets. Our dedicated colleagues serve millions of customers worldwide across the entire spectrum of private wealth, ranging from personal banking for individuals and families, through to business owners, investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. We provide products and services such as bank accounts, credit cards, personal loans and mortgages, as well as asset management, insurance, wealth management and private banking, that best suit our customers’ needs.
We are currently seeking a high caliber professional to join our team as an CONTACT CENTRE SERVICE & SALES REPRESENTATIVE II
Principal Accountabilities
Impact on the Business
Handles contacts with our HSBC customers in a polite and friendly way, instilling customer confidence and resolving customer’s issues at first contact where possible.
Delivers what is promised in line with customer expectations
Offers value added products and services based on customer needs analysis and ensures customer understanding of those products
Customers / Stakeholders
Provides excellent customer service to medium complexity customer contacts by keeping up to date on training and internal communications
Certified to handle multiple propositions (i.e Advance) or multiple products (i.e. Loans, Mortgage, Core Banking, Cards)
Generating customer loyalty through strong knowledge of key products and services
Owns and resolves issues and understands how and when to escalate
Leadership & Teamwork
Acts as a role model for our Group Values and behaviours (Open, Connected, Dependable) supporting colleagues and customers to deliver superior customer service through these values
Values diversity amongst team
Acts a as mentor to assist new joiners as required
Operational Effectiveness & Control
Knowledge of Group compliance, Operational Risk and SOX (Sarbanes- Oxley Requirements) for RBWM Centres
Awareness of all elements of Operational Risk associated with the role in compliance to SOX for contact centres
Maintains HSBC internal control standards
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại HSBC Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HSBC Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
