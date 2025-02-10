Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Navigos Search

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Saigon Tower, Số 29 Đường Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD

We are looking for a dynamic and results-driven B2B Sales Representative to drive sales growth and expand our customer base. This role requires an energetic, proactive individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is passionate about building strong client relationships.
Key Responsibilities
• Identify and pursue new B2B sales opportunities to achieve revenue targets.
• Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their business needs.
• Present and promote company products/services to potential customers.
• Negotiate contracts and close deals to maximize sales performance.
• Conduct market research to stay updated on industry trends and competitive landscape.
• Collaborate with internal teams to ensure customer satisfaction and business growth.
• Attend networking events, trade shows, and business meetings as needed.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field (preferred).
• 1-3 years of experience in B2B sales or a similar role.
• Strong communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
• Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and able to work independently.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
incentive, bonus, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

