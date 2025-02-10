Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 480 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Mức lương
Đến 480 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 7th FL., Viettel Tower B, No.285 Cach Mang Thang 8 St., Ward 12, Dist.10, Hochiminh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 480 USD
1. Handle nomination shipments from agents
2. Supporting to check sailing schedule which suitable customer’s inquiry
3. Contact with shipper for all necessary procedure supports
4. Key in to internal system for booking
5. Help to solve the trouble case for customers
6. Report to manager or upper level when required
7. Complete the assigned job when required
Với Mức Lương Đến 480 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. No experience required. Prefer experience with 1 - 2 years.
2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure
3. Computer skill is required
4. Have experience in AIR export/ import & Sea Import
5. Please submit your CV in English version
6. Good English
► Working condition & Benefits
• Working Place: Lầu 7, Viettel Tower B, 285 Cách mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh
2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure
3. Computer skill is required
4. Have experience in AIR export/ import & Sea Import
5. Please submit your CV in English version
6. Good English
► Working condition & Benefits
• Working Place: Lầu 7, Viettel Tower B, 285 Cách mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh
Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
Company Policies
Company Policies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI