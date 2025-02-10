Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 480 USD

Mức lương Đến 480 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 7th FL., Viettel Tower B, No.285 Cach Mang Thang 8 St., Ward 12, Dist.10, Hochiminh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 480 USD

1. Handle nomination shipments from agents

2. Supporting to check sailing schedule which suitable customer’s inquiry

3. Contact with shipper for all necessary procedure supports

4. Key in to internal system for booking

5. Help to solve the trouble case for customers

6. Report to manager or upper level when required

7. Complete the assigned job when required

Với Mức Lương Đến 480 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. No experience required. Prefer experience with 1 - 2 years.

2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure

3. Computer skill is required

4. Have experience in AIR export/ import & Sea Import

5. Please submit your CV in English version

6. Good English

► Working condition & Benefits

• Working Place: Lầu 7, Viettel Tower B, 285 Cách mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh

Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Company Policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin