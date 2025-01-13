Tuyển Social Media Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hưng Yên: Lô đất số A - 9, KCN Thăng Long II, Liêu Xá, Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Bank and cash payment, cashflow

- Sales booking and report

- Tax: CIT, FCWT

- Other works when required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Finance or Accounting.

- Proficiency in English, with a TOEIC score of 550 or higher (including the speaking test), or an IELTS score of 5.5 or higher.

- Advanced Excel skills. Experience working with SAP software is a plus.

- Microsoft Power Platform skill or IT database handling skill is an advantage.

- Ability to work independently and handle work pressure.

- Detail-oriented, hardworking, and honest.

- Preference will be given to candidates living near the company area.

- Benefits

- Working time: 48 hours/ week. The rest time is regulated by the Laws and the company.

Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

