Tuyển Social Media Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Lô đất số A

- 9, KCN Thăng Long II, Liêu Xá, Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Bank and cash payment, cashflow
- Sales booking and report
- Tax: CIT, FCWT
- Other works when required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Finance or Accounting.
- Proficiency in English, with a TOEIC score of 550 or higher (including the speaking test), or an IELTS score of 5.5 or higher.
- Advanced Excel skills. Experience working with SAP software is a plus.
- Microsoft Power Platform skill or IT database handling skill is an advantage.
- Ability to work independently and handle work pressure.
- Detail-oriented, hardworking, and honest.
- Preference will be given to candidates living near the company area.
- Benefits
- Working time: 48 hours/ week. The rest time is regulated by the Laws and the company.

Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Plot A9, Thang Long Industrial Park II, Lieu Xa,Yen My, Hung Yen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

