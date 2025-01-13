Tuyển Social Media Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Social Media Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Bank and cash payment, cashflow
- Sales booking and report
- Tax: CIT, FCWT
- Other works when required
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor's degree in Finance or Accounting.
- Proficiency in English, with a TOEIC score of 550 or higher (including the speaking test), or an IELTS score of 5.5 or higher.
- Advanced Excel skills. Experience working with SAP software is a plus.
- Microsoft Power Platform skill or IT database handling skill is an advantage.
- Ability to work independently and handle work pressure.
- Detail-oriented, hardworking, and honest.
- Preference will be given to candidates living near the company area.
- Benefits
- Working time: 48 hours/ week. The rest time is regulated by the Laws and the company.
Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
