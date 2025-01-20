Tuyển Social Media Toyota Industrial Equipment Vietnam Co., LTD làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Toyota Industrial Equipment Vietnam Co., LTD
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hưng Yên: Lô đất số A
- 1 và A
- 2, Khu công nghiệp Thăng Long II, Xã Liêu Xá, Huyện Yên Mỹ, Tỉnh Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Maintain and repair Mold of Casting /Press/ Forming
- Maintain Production Machineries and repair them.
- Maintain factory building and factory power supply machine and repair them.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. General requirements/ Yêu cầu chung:
- Intermediate/College/University graduate in engineering field
- Less than 36 years old
1.1 Requirements for staff in charge of mechanics
- Having enough knowledge of Mold and Steel forming
- Having skill of repair and maintenance of mold
- Having ability to use 2D CAD, 3D sofware, Ms office
- Having good skill of operation of maintenance tool like a drilling machine, welding machine or grinding machine.
1.2 Requirements for staff in charge of electricity
- Having ability to make PLC programming, understand the servo motor system and assemble production machineries.
Tại Toyota Industrial Equipment Vietnam Co., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Toyota Industrial Equipment Vietnam Co., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
