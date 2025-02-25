Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Dệt và Nhuộm Hưng Yên làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt may Phố Nối, xã Nguyễn Văn Linh, huyện Yên Mỹ, tỉnh Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Create templates of document for future use, the supervision of QC Manager (e.g. manuals and workflow)

• File documents in physical and digital records – upload document on company system

• Manage the flow of documentation within the organization

• Support QC Lab team to finish the duty on time

• Follow QC Manager for audit jobs

• Perform office duties, monitor, and report on work progress/ Provide support for tasks assigned by Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Good experience with MS Office and MS Excel

• Proficient typing and editing skills

• University graduate

• Good organizational and document management skills.

• Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team

• Fluent in English

• Experience in ISO 9001 standard, HIGG, GRS, RCS is preferred

Tại Công ty TNHH Dệt và Nhuộm Hưng Yên Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Dệt và Nhuộm Hưng Yên

