Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

- Lead and oversee Vietnam's Accounting Department, reporting to Singapore on financial and accounting functions.

- Ensure accurate, timely monthly financial reporting and provide analysis for Singapore and local management.

- Ensure compliance with local statutory requirements and deadlines.

- Assist in financial audits and review audit reports and schedules.

- Prepare and compute corporate tax; advise on tax compliance matters.

- Support Singapore on Transfer Pricing and Customs audits; liaise with local authorities.

- Supervise, guide, and develop the Vietnam team; lead project implementations as needed.

- Monitor and ensure adherence to internal control policies and company regulations.

- Recommend and implement work process improvements for continuous enhancement.

- Perform ad hoc duties as assigned.