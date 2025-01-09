Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Navigos Search

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh/Client Site

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

- Lead and oversee Vietnam's Accounting Department, reporting to Singapore on financial and accounting functions.
- Ensure accurate, timely monthly financial reporting and provide analysis for Singapore and local management.
- Ensure compliance with local statutory requirements and deadlines.
- Assist in financial audits and review audit reports and schedules.
- Prepare and compute corporate tax; advise on tax compliance matters.
- Support Singapore on Transfer Pricing and Customs audits; liaise with local authorities.
- Supervise, guide, and develop the Vietnam team; lead project implementations as needed.
- Monitor and ensure adherence to internal control policies and company regulations.
- Recommend and implement work process improvements for continuous enhancement.
- Perform ad hoc duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Must have:
o Minimun 3 years of experience at the same position.
o Located in Phú Yên candidate

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

