Tuyển Software Engineer MCGAAW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a talented and passionate Mobile Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate is someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, takes ownership of their work, and is committed to delivering high-quality mobile applications. You should have a deep understanding of mobile development frameworks, strong debugging skills, and a desire to grow with the team.

Key Responsibilities:

• Design, develop, and maintain mobile applications.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

• Translate UI/UX designs and wireframes into high-quality code.

• Ensure application performance, quality, and responsiveness.

• Identify and fix bottlenecks and bugs through strong debugging practices.

• Work with external data sources, APIs, and integrate third-party libraries.

• Continuously explore, evaluate, and apply new technologies to improve development efficiency.

• Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.

• Contribute to code reviews, testing, and deployment processes.

• Participate in CI/CD workflows and help improve automation of pipelines.

• Take initiative, responsibility, and ownership of your work in both team and independent settings.