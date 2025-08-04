Tuyển Software Engineer MCGAAW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại MCGAAW
- Hồ Chí Minh: E.Town EW, Cộng Hòa, phường 13, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a talented and passionate Mobile Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate is someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, takes ownership of their work, and is committed to delivering high-quality mobile applications. You should have a deep understanding of mobile development frameworks, strong debugging skills, and a desire to grow with the team.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain mobile applications.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
• Translate UI/UX designs and wireframes into high-quality code.
• Ensure application performance, quality, and responsiveness.
• Identify and fix bottlenecks and bugs through strong debugging practices.
• Work with external data sources, APIs, and integrate third-party libraries.
• Continuously explore, evaluate, and apply new technologies to improve development efficiency.
• Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.
• Contribute to code reviews, testing, and deployment processes.
• Participate in CI/CD workflows and help improve automation of pipelines.
• Take initiative, responsibility, and ownership of your work in both team and independent settings.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MCGAAW Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MCGAAW
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
