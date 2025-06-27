Tuyển Software Engineer Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Report to: Head of School, Operation Director

Direct report: Operation Executive

Job Summary

To ensure efficient operations that meet the high standards of an international bilingual school, optimize resources and services, and enhance the experience of students, parents, and staff.

Key Responsibilities

- Overall Operations Management:

+ Develop and implement effective operational processes while ensuring compliance with safety, sanitation, and fire prevention regulations

+ Manage and maintain the school\'s facilities, resources, and budget, ensuring smooth operations and prompt resolution of any issues.

- Manage and oversee F&B services: including developing internationally standardized nutritious menus, ensuring food safety, recruiting and training F&B staff, to meet the satisfaction of students and parents.

- Manage and develop the operational staff, including recruitment, training, task assignment, and performance evaluation, to foster a professional and efficient work environment

- Innovation and Development: Drive innovation and development by researching and implementing new technologies and management methods, enhancing F&B service quality to meet the growing needs of students and parents, while maintaining strong relationships with service providers.

