Tuyển Software Engineer Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/07/2025
Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 803A Nguyen Huu Tho Street, Nha Be District, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Report to: Head of School, Operation Director
Direct report: Operation Executive
Job Summary
To ensure efficient operations that meet the high standards of an international bilingual school, optimize resources and services, and enhance the experience of students, parents, and staff.
Key Responsibilities
- Overall Operations Management:
+ Develop and implement effective operational processes while ensuring compliance with safety, sanitation, and fire prevention regulations
+ Manage and maintain the school\'s facilities, resources, and budget, ensuring smooth operations and prompt resolution of any issues.
- Manage and oversee F&B services: including developing internationally standardized nutritious menus, ensuring food safety, recruiting and training F&B staff, to meet the satisfaction of students and parents.
- Manage and develop the operational staff, including recruitment, training, task assignment, and performance evaluation, to foster a professional and efficient work environment
- Innovation and Development: Drive innovation and development by researching and implementing new technologies and management methods, enhancing F&B service quality to meet the growing needs of students and parents, while maintaining strong relationships with service providers.
Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria

Hệ Thống Trường Quốc Tế Song Ngữ Victoria

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 803A Đ. Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Phước Kiển, Nhà Bè, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

