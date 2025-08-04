Tuyển Software Engineer Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/09/2025
Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot HT

- 2

- 3, D2 Street, Saigon Hi

- tech Park, Tang Nhon Phu B Ward, District 9, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:
We are looking for a skilled and versatile Process Automation & IT Engineer (Software Engineer Developer) - Outsource, 01 year contract - to join our growing team. This role requires a strong foundation in web application development, database management, RPA, data analytics, and cybersecurity awareness. The ideal candidate will be passionate about technology and eager to contribute to innovative digital transformation initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain web-based applications using .NET, PHP, HTML, and LEAP.
• Develop and manage databases using Microsoft SQL Server and MySQL.
• Build and implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to optimize business processes.
• Create and manage Tableau or other BI dashboards for data visualization and reporting.
• Perform data analytics and support business analysis to drive data-informed decisions.
• Contribute to the development of AI-based solutions to enhance operational efficiency.
AI-based solutions
• Ensure understanding and accountability for IT/OT cybersecurity practices at the site level.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xe đưa đón
Meal provided

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 364 Cong Hoa St, Floor 7, E-town Building, Ward 13, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC

