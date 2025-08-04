Tuyển Software Engineer Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:

We are looking for a skilled and versatile Process Automation & IT Engineer (Software Engineer Developer) - Outsource, 01 year contract - to join our growing team. This role requires a strong foundation in web application development, database management, RPA, data analytics, and cybersecurity awareness. The ideal candidate will be passionate about technology and eager to contribute to innovative digital transformation initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

• Design, develop, and maintain web-based applications using .NET, PHP, HTML, and LEAP.

• Develop and manage databases using Microsoft SQL Server and MySQL.

• Build and implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to optimize business processes.

• Create and manage Tableau or other BI dashboards for data visualization and reporting.

• Perform data analytics and support business analysis to drive data-informed decisions.

• Contribute to the development of AI-based solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

• Ensure understanding and accountability for IT/OT cybersecurity practices at the site level.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions.