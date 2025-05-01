Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 91 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

Design and develope high-quality backend task.

Write unit test and run automation Postman script test for each API.

Working with the SM/PM by participating in project planning activities throughout the project\'s lifetime.

Fix all compiler warnings & errors.

Contribute to performance optimization.

Participate in detail design and writing Java code base for new service.

Participate in system integration, testing, deployment and bug fixing.

Write clean, high‐quality, maintainable code with best development practices.

Maintaining high-quality projects and software design documentation.

Discussion with team members for cost-effective solution and perform peer-review

Have open-minded, ready to learn and share new techniques and technologies. We’re welcome to all your ideas and contribution to improve productivity

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in Java (8 or later), enterprise application development, concurrent programming.

Java (8 or later)

enterprise application development, concurrent programming

Having knowledge or experience with NodeJS, Python, Kotlin, Go Lang is a plus.

Strong knowledge of object-orientated analysis and design (OOAD)

object-orientated analysis and design (OOAD)

Have experience with at least 1 RDBMS (Oracle/Postgres/MySQL…), Message Broker, ESB, RESTful API development, Microservices.

at least 1 RDBMS

Experienced in microservice architecture and RESTful API.

Experienced in Docker, K8S.

Familiar with microservice deployment using K8S.

Experienced in concurrency, asynchronous.

Good database knowledge, both SQL and non-SQL.

Have knowledge of AWS.

Ability to write readable and clean code.

Familiar with Postman test script to test API.

Familiar with GitLab/GitHub, Jira

Experienced with CI/CD.

Energetic and proactive, good teamwork.

Comfortable working with Agile methodology.

Logical thinking, enthusiasm, hard work, good pressure, responsible for assigned work.

Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management and problem-solving skills

Able to using English to communicate during working

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual leaves: 12 days

13-month salary per year.

Performance checkpoint twice a year

Flexible, professional environment

Career path development support

During the Probation period, the targeted monthly income is equal to 100% of the targeted monthly income in the official employment period.

Friendly, young & dynamic working environment with many activities: birthday party, happy hours, company activities, company trips...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin