Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY
- Hà Nội: 91 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu
Design and develope high-quality backend task.
Write unit test and run automation Postman script test for each API.
Working with the SM/PM by participating in project planning activities throughout the project\'s lifetime.
Fix all compiler warnings & errors.
Contribute to performance optimization.
Participate in detail design and writing Java code base for new service.
Participate in system integration, testing, deployment and bug fixing.
Write clean, high‐quality, maintainable code with best development practices.
Maintaining high-quality projects and software design documentation.
Discussion with team members for cost-effective solution and perform peer-review
Have open-minded, ready to learn and share new techniques and technologies. We’re welcome to all your ideas and contribution to improve productivity
Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Java (8 or later)
enterprise application development, concurrent programming
Having knowledge or experience with NodeJS, Python, Kotlin, Go Lang is a plus.
Strong knowledge of object-orientated analysis and design (OOAD)
object-orientated analysis and design (OOAD)
Have experience with at least 1 RDBMS (Oracle/Postgres/MySQL…), Message Broker, ESB, RESTful API development, Microservices.
at least 1 RDBMS
Experienced in microservice architecture and RESTful API.
Experienced in Docker, K8S.
Familiar with microservice deployment using K8S.
Experienced in concurrency, asynchronous.
Good database knowledge, both SQL and non-SQL.
Have knowledge of AWS.
Ability to write readable and clean code.
Familiar with Postman test script to test API.
Familiar with GitLab/GitHub, Jira
Experienced with CI/CD.
Energetic and proactive, good teamwork.
Comfortable working with Agile methodology.
Logical thinking, enthusiasm, hard work, good pressure, responsible for assigned work.
Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management and problem-solving skills
Able to using English to communicate during working
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13-month salary per year.
Performance checkpoint twice a year
Flexible, professional environment
Career path development support
During the Probation period, the targeted monthly income is equal to 100% of the targeted monthly income in the official employment period.
Friendly, young & dynamic working environment with many activities: birthday party, happy hours, company activities, company trips...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI