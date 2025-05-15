Tuyển Software Engineer Shinryo Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Shinryo Vietnam Corporation
- Đà Nẵng: Đà Nẵng
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• To design, co-ordinate, submit, procure and supervise of the installation progress and testing and commissioning of Heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) system, Plumbing and Drainage (P&D), Fire Fighting (F/F) and utility systems for construction projects.
• Liaising with clients and other engineers to ensure projects are completed to specifications.
• Establishing relationships with clients, vendors, suppliers, other professionals, and expanding networks.
• Prepare material cost and timing estimates, reports, and design specifications for electrical
building systems and equipment.
• Drawing up budgets, schedules, company regulations, and various other documents.
• To coordinate and schedule / plan the projects with support staff to ensure timely completion.
• Conducting research, performing diagnostics, and troubleshooting equipment.
• Ensuring a safe, positive work environment.
**Location:
HCM Office: Cao ốc văn phòng Sài Gòn Prime, 1O7 - 1O9 - 111 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Hà Nội Office: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà 3D Creative, Số 10 Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Shinryo Vietnam Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinryo Vietnam Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
