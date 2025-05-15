Tuyển Software Engineer Shinryo Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Shinryo Vietnam Corporation
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/06/2025
Shinryo Vietnam Corporation

Software Engineer

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Shinryo Vietnam Corporation

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• To design, co-ordinate, submit, procure and supervise of the installation progress and testing and commissioning of Heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) system, Plumbing and Drainage (P&D), Fire Fighting (F/F) and utility systems for construction projects.
• Liaising with clients and other engineers to ensure projects are completed to specifications.
• Establishing relationships with clients, vendors, suppliers, other professionals, and expanding networks.
• Prepare material cost and timing estimates, reports, and design specifications for electrical
building systems and equipment.
• Drawing up budgets, schedules, company regulations, and various other documents.
• To coordinate and schedule / plan the projects with support staff to ensure timely completion.
• Conducting research, performing diagnostics, and troubleshooting equipment.
• Ensuring a safe, positive work environment.
**Location:
HCM Office: Cao ốc văn phòng Sài Gòn Prime, 1O7 - 1O9 - 111 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Hà Nội Office: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà 3D Creative, Số 10 Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Shinryo Vietnam Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinryo Vietnam Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shinryo Vietnam Corporation

Shinryo Vietnam Corporation

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3/F., Saigon Prime, 107 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Ward 6, Dist.3, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

