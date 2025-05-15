Tuyển Software Engineer Shinryo Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• To design, co-ordinate, submit, procure and supervise of the installation progress and testing and commissioning of Heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) system, Plumbing and Drainage (P&D), Fire Fighting (F/F) and utility systems for construction projects.

• Liaising with clients and other engineers to ensure projects are completed to specifications.

• Establishing relationships with clients, vendors, suppliers, other professionals, and expanding networks.

• Prepare material cost and timing estimates, reports, and design specifications for electrical

building systems and equipment.

• Drawing up budgets, schedules, company regulations, and various other documents.

• To coordinate and schedule / plan the projects with support staff to ensure timely completion.

• Conducting research, performing diagnostics, and troubleshooting equipment.

• Ensuring a safe, positive work environment.

**Location:

HCM Office: Cao ốc văn phòng Sài Gòn Prime, 1O7 - 1O9 - 111 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Hà Nội Office: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà 3D Creative, Số 10 Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội