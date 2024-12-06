Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GYLD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 01 Trần Khánh Dư, phường Tân Định, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

You'll play a critical role in building the Formo product. You'll work on products with high complexity and strategic projects. You strive to write high-quality, bug-free code and take time with others to ensure your code is correct. You have a growth mindset, seek feedback, and engage in constructive dialogue with others to help them grow.

Responsibilities

· Consistently write production-ready code that is easily testable, easily understood by other engineers, and accounts for edge cases and errors.

· Develop UI components, frontend applications, backend APIs, and libraries

· Take part in the product development process and participate in technical discussions that impact the product

· Keep up to date with new trends and best practices in software development

· Collaborate with engineers, designers, and product owners across multiple teams to achieve consensus for technical decisions and processes

· Actively participate in leveling the team's engineering bar, increasing the velocity of the team and the reliability/security of the product

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications

· 1+ years of experience as a full-stack engineer with ReactJS and NodeJS

· Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

· Experience developing frontend applications and backend APIs is required

· Experience with unit and integration testing, debugging, and test-driven development

· Experience writing libraries and SDKs in Typescript is a plus

· SQL skills and experience with relational databases and NoSQL databases are a plus

· Ownership mindset and a track record of accomplishing projects

· Strong written and oral English language communication skills

· Product and business-oriented mindset

· Strong interest or passion for Web3 and emerging technologies

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GYLD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

· 13th-month salary and Tet holiday bonus

· Social, health, and unemployment insurance according to VN labor laws

· 15 days annual leave per year, one extra day for each year at the company

· Seven days of sick leave

· 11 days VN public holidays

· Annual health check

· Professional mentorship program, buddy system, weekly talks

· Regular team-building and social outings

· Annual company trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GYLD

