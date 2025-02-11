Tuyển Software Engineer Flatworld Asia làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer Flatworld Asia làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Flatworld Asia
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Flatworld Asia

Software Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Flatworld Asia

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Bình Dương, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities
1. Product Quality Inspection
• Ensure furniture products meet the quality standards set by clients and the company.
• Inspect product dimensions, colors, surface finishes, durability, and technical criteria to ensure compliance.
• Ensure that products are packaged correctly and safely for transportation, packing processes comply with company standards and client requirements.
• Verify that labels, warranty tags, and product information on packaging are complete and accurate.
• Conduct quality checks during all production stages: raw material inspection, in-process inspection, and final product inspection before packaging and shipping.
• Collaborate with production departments to identify and address defects during the manufacturing process.
• Participate in evaluating material suppliers to ensure the quality of raw materials meets standards.
• Inspect and confirm the quality of raw materials before production begins.
• Work closely with relevant departments to resolve technical issues or defects that arise during inspection process.
2. Quality Reporting
• Prepare detailed quality inspection reports and document identified defects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Flatworld Asia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Flatworld Asia

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Flatworld Asia

Flatworld Asia

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-software-engineer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-binh-duong-job310261
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sebang Battery Vina
Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sebang Battery Vina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sebang Battery Vina
Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sebang Battery Vina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Response Viet Nam co.ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1000 - 1500 Triệu Response Viet Nam co.ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Regalo International LLC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Regalo International LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Flatworld Asia làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Flatworld Asia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Rheem Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Rheem Viet Nam LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Rheem Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Rheem Viet Nam LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD Triumph International (Vietnam)
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm