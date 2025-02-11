Tuyển Software Engineer Flatworld Asia làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Flatworld Asia
- Bình Dương: Bình Dương, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities
1. Product Quality Inspection
• Ensure furniture products meet the quality standards set by clients and the company.
• Inspect product dimensions, colors, surface finishes, durability, and technical criteria to ensure compliance.
• Ensure that products are packaged correctly and safely for transportation, packing processes comply with company standards and client requirements.
• Verify that labels, warranty tags, and product information on packaging are complete and accurate.
• Conduct quality checks during all production stages: raw material inspection, in-process inspection, and final product inspection before packaging and shipping.
• Collaborate with production departments to identify and address defects during the manufacturing process.
• Participate in evaluating material suppliers to ensure the quality of raw materials meets standards.
• Inspect and confirm the quality of raw materials before production begins.
• Work closely with relevant departments to resolve technical issues or defects that arise during inspection process.
2. Quality Reporting
• Prepare detailed quality inspection reports and document identified defects.
