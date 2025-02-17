Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Ezocean Logistics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Ezocean Logistics Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 5 30
- 32, Đường Yersin, Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Human Resources Management (Specialize in Recruitment in Logistics and Trade Union experience)
• Manage the recruitment process, including job posting, resume screening, interview scheduling, and offer issuance.
• Organize and implement employee onboarding, training, assessment, and employee relations programs.
• Handle labor contract signing, renewal, and management to ensure legal compliance.
• Oversee attendance management, payroll calculation, and performance evaluation.
• Manage employee records, including handling resignations, transfers, and promotions.
• Maintain positive employee relations by addressing complaints, organizing corporate culture activities, and fostering team cohesion.
• Administer social insurance, and other employee benefits while keeping up to date with relevant policies.
2. Administrative Management
• Manage office supplies, fixed assets, and equipment procurement, maintenance, and inventory control.
• Organize and coordinate administrative affairs such as meetings, reception, business trips, and company events.
• Manage company documents, contracts, and archiving.
• Facilitate internal and external communication to ensure the smooth operation of administrative matters.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ezocean Logistics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ezocean Logistics Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI