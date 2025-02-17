Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Ezocean Logistics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Human Resources Management (Specialize in Recruitment in Logistics and Trade Union experience)

• Manage the recruitment process, including job posting, resume screening, interview scheduling, and offer issuance.

• Organize and implement employee onboarding, training, assessment, and employee relations programs.

• Handle labor contract signing, renewal, and management to ensure legal compliance.

• Oversee attendance management, payroll calculation, and performance evaluation.

• Manage employee records, including handling resignations, transfers, and promotions.

• Maintain positive employee relations by addressing complaints, organizing corporate culture activities, and fostering team cohesion.

• Administer social insurance, and other employee benefits while keeping up to date with relevant policies.

2. Administrative Management

• Manage office supplies, fixed assets, and equipment procurement, maintenance, and inventory control.

• Organize and coordinate administrative affairs such as meetings, reception, business trips, and company events.

• Manage company documents, contracts, and archiving.

• Facilitate internal and external communication to ensure the smooth operation of administrative matters.