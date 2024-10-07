Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà PLS, 457 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Business Vision & Strategy (40%) - Work with other teams to set product vision aligned with the company‘s overall vision - Build business models assumptions - Conduct market research to generate user insights and best practices in the market to come up with the short-, mid-, and long-term strategy for social commerce business. Business Execution: (40%) - Validate business models and test strategic assumptions - Set up and manage Objectives & Key Results (OKR) for the whole business (product, marketing, finance, etc.) - In charge of planning and monitoring the performance based on the business OKRs - Project management: Manage a team of full functions including creative designers, customer service agents, performance marketers to deliver the business objectives and key milestones. Manage project conflicts, challenges and dynamic business requirements to keep operations running at high performance - Typical project areas include but not limited to: Logistics and supply chain: Setup and standardize supply chain management process including but not limited to: merchant and suppliers sourcing and assessment, delivery management (either through in-house or third party taskforce). Sales and distribution network: Build O2O distribution model. Set up policies, OKRs, performance incentive/bonus schemes for the business segment while growing the social commerce agent and distribution network. Human resources management and development: (20%) - Act as the business segment hiring manager to propose team structure and HR recruitment requirement - Together with HR team attract, motivate and retain potential employees and employees across all levels within the business segment. Develop and coach employees to identify gaps in their competencies and build development plans - Manage HR performance and propose critical action within the scope of the business segment - Other relevant duties as assigned by the C-suite.

Human resources management and development: (20%) - Act as the business segment hiring manager to propose team structure and HR recruitment requirement - Together with HR team attract, motivate and retain potential employees and employees across all levels within the business segment. Develop and coach employees to identify gaps in their competencies and build development plans - Manage HR performance and propose critical action within the scope of the business segment - Other relevant duties as assigned by the C-suite.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience - Similar experience (E-commerce related business Founder, Business Owner or Category manager, E-commerce manager) in a digital marketing/entertainment environment or e-commerce environment (preferably 3 years+) - 3 years+ experience with B2C & massive market - Working experience in FMCG or Fresh industry is a plus - Startup experience is a huge plus Knowledge and skills: - Excellent business skills (business strategies, how to build business models and test assumptions) - Basic financial management skills (P&L, Cash Flow management) (will be trained after on-onboarding if needed) - Experience with marketing strategies - Prior experience in performance marketing is a plus - Good analytical skills Soft skills - Excellent leadership - Creative and strategic thinker - Good command of English - Good communication & negotiation skills 4. Interest: - Interest in digital and entertainment industry is a plus - Interest in FMCG or Fresh industry is a plus

Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: None Bonus: 13th month salary according to company regulations Salary policy: Review once a year (reviewed based on working performance) Employee benefits policy: - Internal training. - Compulsory insurance based on full salary recorded in labor contract. - Participate in annual general health check. - Participate in regular team building activities and company parties - Business Trip Allowance - Other policies according to company regulations.

Bonus: 13th month salary according to company regulations

Salary policy: Review once a year (reviewed based on working performance)

Employee benefits policy: - Internal training. - Compulsory insurance based on full salary recorded in labor contract. - Participate in annual general health check. - Participate in regular team building activities and company parties - Business Trip Allowance - Other policies according to company regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG

