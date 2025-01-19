Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us:

Founded in 2020, Var Meta has 60 engineers heavily focused on blockchain and virtual reality/augmented reality and AI technologies. We work with customers from different parts of the globe like Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, UK to help them build products like Crypto Trading Platform, Launchpad, Securities Tokenization Offerings, eWallets, and NFT Marketplace, etc We are trusted by global brands like Ubisoft, Hedera, Aptos.

About this opportunity:

We are looking for a Technical Leader to join our team with a strong background in API design, databases, performance, scalability, security, SPA, etc. The Technical Lead is responsible to writes complex software programs from design specifications; Plans, executes and documents unit tests; Reports status and issues; Documents detailed designs; Accountable for unit test leakage; Contributes to and may decide upon system architecture and design decisions.

You will:

Organize and monitor software development lifecycle such as approve documents and manage work. Evaluate and select software solutions, programming tools.

Understand and apply the software architecture and application security.

Lead team (5-10 members) and train.

Research new software engineering technicals and apply them to the projects.

Participate in projects and/or implement other jobs as per assignment /authorized.

Work and pair program with other developers to build applications with Node.js and ReactJS.

Design & implement back-end API using Node.js.

Design Dapp architecture on the EVM platform.

Communicate and report project status to customers

Technical support, solve problems

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience:

At Least 1 year of experience in the role of Technical Leader/Software Architect. knowledge

3+ years on (ReactJS, NodeJS or Java)

Excellent in design patterns.

Very strong problem solving with deep system know-how across all layers

Strong experience in MySQL, MongoDB, Redis administration.

Experience in agile development teams, such as Scrum, Kanban.

Have knowledge of solidity

Interested in dealing with technical challenges and keen on exploring new things.

Good problem-solving skills and teamwork spirit.

Strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with other developers and stakeholders.

Good English communication (write, read, speak and listen) is a plus

Knowledge of cryptography and blockchain is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:

Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.

Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.

Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.

Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance

13th Salary

Assistance with operational tools and equipment.

Health insurance program up to 100 million VND/year for employees provided by Prudential

Annual health check-up from Medlatec Clinic

Participate in social insurance after becoming an official employee

Salary review twice a year. It means we are pushing each other to be better everyday.

Flexible working hours, freestyle attire

Perks You'll Enjoy:

Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment

Technical, English certificate bonus

Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays

Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities

Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party

Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

