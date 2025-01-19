Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Technical Leader

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 63 Lê Văn Lương, Trung Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us:
Founded in 2020, Var Meta has 60 engineers heavily focused on blockchain and virtual reality/augmented reality and AI technologies. We work with customers from different parts of the globe like Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, UK to help them build products like Crypto Trading Platform, Launchpad, Securities Tokenization Offerings, eWallets, and NFT Marketplace, etc We are trusted by global brands like Ubisoft, Hedera, Aptos.
About this opportunity:
We are looking for a Technical Leader to join our team with a strong background in API design, databases, performance, scalability, security, SPA, etc. The Technical Lead is responsible to writes complex software programs from design specifications; Plans, executes and documents unit tests; Reports status and issues; Documents detailed designs; Accountable for unit test leakage; Contributes to and may decide upon system architecture and design decisions.
You will:
Organize and monitor software development lifecycle such as approve documents and manage work. Evaluate and select software solutions, programming tools.
Understand and apply the software architecture and application security.
Lead team (5-10 members) and train.
Research new software engineering technicals and apply them to the projects.
Participate in projects and/or implement other jobs as per assignment /authorized.
Work and pair program with other developers to build applications with Node.js and ReactJS.
Design & implement back-end API using Node.js.
Design Dapp architecture on the EVM platform.
Communicate and report project status to customers
Technical support, solve problems

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience:
At Least 1 year of experience in the role of Technical Leader/Software Architect. knowledge
3+ years on (ReactJS, NodeJS or Java)
Excellent in design patterns.
Very strong problem solving with deep system know-how across all layers
Strong experience in MySQL, MongoDB, Redis administration.
Experience in agile development teams, such as Scrum, Kanban.
Have knowledge of solidity
Interested in dealing with technical challenges and keen on exploring new things.
Good problem-solving skills and teamwork spirit.
Strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with other developers and stakeholders.
Good English communication (write, read, speak and listen) is a plus
Knowledge of cryptography and blockchain is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:
Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.
Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.
Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.
Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance
13th Salary
Assistance with operational tools and equipment.
Health insurance program up to 100 million VND/year for employees provided by Prudential
Annual health check-up from Medlatec Clinic
Participate in social insurance after becoming an official employee
Salary review twice a year. It means we are pushing each other to be better everyday.
Flexible working hours, freestyle attire
Perks You'll Enjoy:
Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment
Technical, English certificate bonus
Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays
Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities
Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party
Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà HL, 6/82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-leader-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job280169
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
50 - 55 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
40 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 55 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VNDIRECT VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần HBLab (Hedspi Brothers Lab) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu Công ty cổ phần HBLab (Hedspi Brothers Lab)
40 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 48 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
19 - 48 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADONE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ số Vitus System làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ số Vitus System
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty CP Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công Ty CP Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công Ty Truyền Thông Và Công Nghệ ICOMM Việt Nam
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo
Tới 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty TNHH Zensho Hà Nội System Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu Công ty TNHH Zensho Hà Nội System Center
50 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BT CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BT CORPORATION
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VỆ TINH QUỐC GIA
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Cổ Phần Hanacans làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Hanacans
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
50 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BEEVR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BEEVR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm