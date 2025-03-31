Tuyển Tester K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

About the role:

In this role, you will be working as a member of the centralized

DevOps – Security – QC – Support team that support all 3 flagship products.

Responsibilities:

• Develop comprehensive test plans, both automated and manual, for all technology products.

• Execute testing protocols, document issues, and work with development teams to ensure high-quality product releases.

• Continuously improve testing frameworks and integrate automated testing into the CI/CD pipeline.