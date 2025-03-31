Tuyển Tester K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại K&M Holdings
Mức lương
Đến 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Truong Cong Giai, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD
About the role:
In this role, you will be working as a member of the centralized
DevOps – Security – QC – Support team that support all 3 flagship products.
Responsibilities:
• Develop comprehensive test plans, both automated and manual, for all technology products.
• Execute testing protocols, document issues, and work with development teams to ensure high-quality product releases.
• Continuously improve testing frameworks and integrate automated testing into the CI/CD pipeline.
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or a related field.
• 2+ years of experience in software quality control and testing.
• Familiarity with testing automation tools (e.g., Selenium, JUnit) and agile methodologies.
• Excellent attention to detail and strong communication skills.
• 2+ years of experience in software quality control and testing.
• Familiarity with testing automation tools (e.g., Selenium, JUnit) and agile methodologies.
• Excellent attention to detail and strong communication skills.
Tại K&M Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Đào tạo
Mentorship by seasoned Tech Leads & free access to modern learning courses
Mentorship by seasoned Tech Leads & free access to modern learning courses
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại K&M Holdings
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI