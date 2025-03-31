Tuyển Tester K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Tuyển Tester K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

K&M Holdings
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
K&M Holdings

Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại K&M Holdings

Mức lương
Đến 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Truong Cong Giai, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD

About the role:
In this role, you will be working as a member of the centralized
DevOps – Security – QC – Support team that support all 3 flagship products.
Responsibilities:
• Develop comprehensive test plans, both automated and manual, for all technology products.
• Execute testing protocols, document issues, and work with development teams to ensure high-quality product releases.
• Continuously improve testing frameworks and integrate automated testing into the CI/CD pipeline.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or a related field.
• 2+ years of experience in software quality control and testing.
• Familiarity with testing automation tools (e.g., Selenium, JUnit) and agile methodologies.
• Excellent attention to detail and strong communication skills.

Tại K&M Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Đào tạo
Mentorship by seasoned Tech Leads & free access to modern learning courses

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại K&M Holdings

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

K&M Holdings

K&M Holdings

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 66 Phố Trương Công Giai, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

