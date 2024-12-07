Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thợ cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Mô Tả Công Việc Thợ cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mechanical engineer performs work for the projects, works closely with other departments to get the assigned work done accurately and on time.
Define:
Follow up competitive benchmarking and feasibility study.
Initial Design cost and process estimate.
Follow up handmade samples and rapid prototyping.
Design:
Responsible for mechanical parts and components design, generates design 3D.
Align with other departments for the design update and 2D drawing generate exploded view. Performing dimensioning and tolerance calculations. Capable to apply geometric tolerance dimensioning.
Development
Communicate with suppliers to confirm component specification, target cost and lead-time.
Follow up tool plan, mold. Evaluate the new part according to the drawing.
Coordinate with oversea factory to organize EB, pilot run.
Follow up reliability testing with QA laboratory.
Follow up safety approval with Regulatory lab.
Delivery
Support projects from design to mass production release.
Submit ECO and SER.
Control Version for the parts design change.
Follow up continuous product improvement actions.
This position will be based in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Zone, Cu Chi. Shuttle bus from HCM, Thu Duc, Binh Duong, Dong Nai is available.
Bachelor’s degree, major in mechanical, electronic integration, material or related fields.
3 years’ experience or higher in the development of power supply products or home appliances.
Familiar with mechanical metal/plastic design and all types of molding process.
Good computer experience with Windows, Microsoft Office, email communication, 2D and 3D CAD.
Familiar with NX is priority.
Good level of written English, with CET-4 or above is an advantage.
Good communication, listening and interpersonal skills.
Able to work pro-actively and effectively, self-starter and hardworking.
Able to short-term oversea business trip.
Ngành nghề: Cơ khí / Ô tô / Tự động hóa, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất
Kinh nghiệm: 5 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
