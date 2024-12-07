Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Thợ cơ khí

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thợ cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thợ cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mechanical engineer performs work for the projects, works closely with other departments to get the assigned work done accurately and on time.
Define:
Follow up competitive benchmarking and feasibility study.
Initial Design cost and process estimate.
Follow up handmade samples and rapid prototyping.
Design:
Responsible for mechanical parts and components design, generates design 3D.
Align with other departments for the design update and 2D drawing generate exploded view. Performing dimensioning and tolerance calculations. Capable to apply geometric tolerance dimensioning.
Development
Communicate with suppliers to confirm component specification, target cost and lead-time.
Follow up tool plan, mold. Evaluate the new part according to the drawing.
Coordinate with oversea factory to organize EB, pilot run.
Follow up reliability testing with QA laboratory.
Follow up safety approval with Regulatory lab.
Delivery
Support projects from design to mass production release.
Submit ECO and SER.
Control Version for the parts design change.
Follow up continuous product improvement actions.
This position will be based in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Zone, Cu Chi. Shuttle bus from HCM, Thu Duc, Binh Duong, Dong Nai is available.
Bachelor’s degree, major in mechanical, electronic integration, material or related fields.
3 years’ experience or higher in the development of power supply products or home appliances.
Familiar with mechanical metal/plastic design and all types of molding process.
Good computer experience with Windows, Microsoft Office, email communication, 2D and 3D CAD.
Familiar with NX is priority.
Good level of written English, with CET-4 or above is an advantage.
Good communication, listening and interpersonal skills.
Able to work pro-actively and effectively, self-starter and hardworking.
Able to short-term oversea business trip.
Ngành nghề: Cơ khí / Ô tô / Tự động hóa, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất
Kinh nghiệm: 5 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree, major in mechanical, electronic integration, material or related fields.
3 years’ experience or higher in the development of power supply products or home appliances.
Familiar with mechanical metal/plastic design and all types of molding process.
Good computer experience with Windows, Microsoft Office, email communication, 2D and 3D CAD.
Familiar with NX is priority.
Good level of written English, with CET-4 or above is an advantage.
Good communication, listening and interpersonal skills.
Able to work pro-actively and effectively, self-starter and hardworking.
Able to short-term oversea business trip.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường số 27, khu vsip 2a, tân uyên tỉnh bình dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tho-co-khi-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job266970
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà máy giấy Xương Giang-Công ty cổ phần XNK Bắc Giang
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Nhà máy giấy Xương Giang-Công ty cổ phần XNK Bắc Giang làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nhà máy giấy Xương Giang-Công ty cổ phần XNK Bắc Giang
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Bắc Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Bizman Sài Gòn
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Bizman Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Bizman Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Đầu Tư Thái Văn
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Đầu Tư Thái Văn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Đầu Tư Thái Văn
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần VIMECO
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần VIMECO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần VIMECO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC - CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC - CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC - CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTY TNHH Tin Học Kiên Giang
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí CTY TNHH Tin Học Kiên Giang làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CTY TNHH Tin Học Kiên Giang
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Kiên Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH ACE C&t
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH ACE C&t làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH ACE C&t
Hạn nộp: 08/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH HDmall Việt Nam
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công ty TNHH HDmall Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH HDmall Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kết Cấu Thép Đại Phú
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kết Cấu Thép Đại Phú làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kết Cấu Thép Đại Phú
Hạn nộp: 06/04/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà máy giấy Xương Giang-Công ty cổ phần XNK Bắc Giang
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Nhà máy giấy Xương Giang-Công ty cổ phần XNK Bắc Giang làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nhà máy giấy Xương Giang-Công ty cổ phần XNK Bắc Giang
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Bắc Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Bizman Sài Gòn
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Bizman Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Bizman Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Đầu Tư Thái Văn
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Đầu Tư Thái Văn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Đầu Tư Thái Văn
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần VIMECO
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần VIMECO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần VIMECO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC - CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC - CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THÀNH BẮC - CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTY TNHH Tin Học Kiên Giang
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí CTY TNHH Tin Học Kiên Giang làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CTY TNHH Tin Học Kiên Giang
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Kiên Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH ACE C&t
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH ACE C&t làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH ACE C&t
Hạn nộp: 08/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH HDmall Việt Nam
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công ty TNHH HDmall Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH HDmall Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kết Cấu Thép Đại Phú
Tuyển Thợ cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kết Cấu Thép Đại Phú làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kết Cấu Thép Đại Phú
Hạn nộp: 06/04/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất