Tuyển Trưởng ca Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Tam Thang IP, Ban Thach Award, Da Nang City

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• To assist the Operations Manager in the Dyehouse, Dyehouse Lab, Dyehouse CDC.

• To manage and control production according to plan with agreed quality and productivity targets.

• To ensure the company rules and quality policies are strictly adhered.

• Organization of optimal flow for production per shift referring to productivity, quality, development, safety operation and 5S management.

• Define the organization for Dyehouse, Dyehouse Lab, Dyehouse CDC.

• Set up the WI for Dyehouse, Dyehouse Lab, Dyehouse CDC.

• Dyehouse, Dyehouse Lab, Dyehouse CDC monitoring and controlling.

• Nonconformity material control, separate, and decision and solution.

• Global projects on processing and product development.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated University, has knowledge about dyeing, printing, painting is advantage.

• Has at least 2 years working in dyehouse or relevant.

• Has at least 2 years’ experience at manager level.

• Proactive and working under pressure well.

• Has knowledge about 5S, Kaizen, ISO, Lean, PDCA.

Tại Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

