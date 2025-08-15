Tuyển Trưởng ca Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/09/2025
Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Trưởng ca

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng ca Tại Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Tam Thang IP, Ban Thach Award, Da Nang City

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• To assist the Operations Manager in the Dyehouse, Dyehouse Lab, Dyehouse CDC.
• To manage and control production according to plan with agreed quality and productivity targets.
• To ensure the company rules and quality policies are strictly adhered.
• Organization of optimal flow for production per shift referring to productivity, quality, development, safety operation and 5S management.
• Define the organization for Dyehouse, Dyehouse Lab, Dyehouse CDC.
• Set up the WI for Dyehouse, Dyehouse Lab, Dyehouse CDC.
• Dyehouse, Dyehouse Lab, Dyehouse CDC monitoring and controlling.
• Nonconformity material control, separate, and decision and solution.
• Global projects on processing and product development.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated University, has knowledge about dyeing, printing, painting is advantage.
• Has at least 2 years working in dyehouse or relevant.
• Has at least 2 years’ experience at manager level.
• Proactive and working under pressure well.
• Has knowledge about 5S, Kaizen, ISO, Lean, PDCA.

Tại Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tam Thang IP, Tam Thang commune, Tam Ky city, Quang Nam province

