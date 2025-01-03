Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: L10 - 12, An Hưng, An Dương, Hai Phong, Vietnam

- Deploy & manage the progress of new projects from launching until stable mass production, settle the problem during the project implementation.

- Study the requirement of customer, product specification, identify all resources for new project.

- Assign the task for project members, follow-up result, advise for improvement.

- Confirm the submission data & samples to customer, follow-up status of customer approval, lead all the preparation activities for mass production.

- Be responsible for reporting & receiving instruction from Top Management about new projects implementation.

- Develop and implement the work plan, assign work, train employees, control and supervise work, evaluate employee’s performance.

- Graduated from university with technical majors: Mechanical, mechatronics, ...

- Can use English in all 4 skills (Priority is given to candidates who can communicate in Japanese)

- At least 3 years of experience working in the same position in a manufacturing company

- Able to use of 3D drawing (AutoCAD, SolidWorks, NX…)

- Knowledge & proficiency of measuring equipment (CMM, Microscope,…)

