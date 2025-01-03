Tuyển Trưởng ca Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Trưởng ca

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng ca Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: L10

- 12, An Hưng, An Dương, Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Deploy & manage the progress of new projects from launching until stable mass production, settle the problem during the project implementation.
- Study the requirement of customer, product specification, identify all resources for new project.
- Assign the task for project members, follow-up result, advise for improvement.
- Confirm the submission data & samples to customer, follow-up status of customer approval, lead all the preparation activities for mass production.
- Be responsible for reporting & receiving instruction from Top Management about new projects implementation.
- Develop and implement the work plan, assign work, train employees, control and supervise work, evaluate employee’s performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from university with technical majors: Mechanical, mechatronics, ...
- Can use English in all 4 skills (Priority is given to candidates who can communicate in Japanese)
- At least 3 years of experience working in the same position in a manufacturing company
- Able to use of 3D drawing (AutoCAD, SolidWorks, NX…)
- Knowledge & proficiency of measuring equipment (CMM, Microscope,…)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô N10,11,12 Khu công nghiệp Nomura Hải Phòng, An Dương, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

