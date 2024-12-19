Tuyển Tư vấn du học CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 50 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh

Tư vấn du học

Student Counseling:

Provide individualized counseling to students interested in studying abroad.

Assist students in identifying suitable programs and institutions that align with their academic and career goals.

Guide students through the entire application process, including preparing necessary documents and meeting admission requirements.

Information Sessions:

Conduct informational sessions and workshops for students and parents on study abroad opportunities, admission processes, and visa procedures.

Develop and distribute informational materials to prospective students.

Application Assistance:

Review and provide feedback on application materials, such as personal statements, resumes, and recommendation letters.

Assist students in preparing for interviews and entrance exams.

Follow-Up Support:

Maintain regular contact with students to provide ongoing support throughout the application process and after admission.

Coordinate with international institutions to address any issues or concerns that arise during the transition period.

Data Management:

Maintain accurate records of student interactions, application statuses, and outcomes.

Prepare regular reports on counseling activities and student progress.

Professional Development:

Stay updated on trends and changes in international education.

Participate in training sessions and workshops to enhance counseling skills and knowledge.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Education, Counseling, International Relations, or a related field.

Minimum of 1 year of experience in educational counseling or a related field.

Strong knowledge of international education systems and admission processes.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and counseling software

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international environment

The opportunity to learn English with international qualifications

Bonus: According to the company's business results

Participating in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Code and the Company's regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

