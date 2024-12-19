Tuyển Tư vấn du học CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn du học Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 50 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu
Student Counseling:
Provide individualized counseling to students interested in studying abroad.
Assist students in identifying suitable programs and institutions that align with their academic and career goals.
Guide students through the entire application process, including preparing necessary documents and meeting admission requirements.
Information Sessions:
Conduct informational sessions and workshops for students and parents on study abroad opportunities, admission processes, and visa procedures.
Develop and distribute informational materials to prospective students.
Application Assistance:
Review and provide feedback on application materials, such as personal statements, resumes, and recommendation letters.
Assist students in preparing for interviews and entrance exams.
Follow-Up Support:
Maintain regular contact with students to provide ongoing support throughout the application process and after admission.
Coordinate with international institutions to address any issues or concerns that arise during the transition period.
Data Management:
Maintain accurate records of student interactions, application statuses, and outcomes.
Prepare regular reports on counseling activities and student progress.
Professional Development:
Stay updated on trends and changes in international education.
Participate in training sessions and workshops to enhance counseling skills and knowledge.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum of 1 year of experience in educational counseling or a related field.
Strong knowledge of international education systems and admission processes.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and counseling software
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
The opportunity to learn English with international qualifications
Bonus: According to the company's business results
Participating in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Code and the Company's regulations
