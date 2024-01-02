Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/10/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 39

- 41 đường D4, Khu Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

  • In charge of the company’s social accounts (Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, …), posting periodically, updating information.
  • Community management, branding on social platforms.
  • Seeding forum, social.
  • Collaborate with content and design to research, develop, and optimize content suitable for different social platforms.
  • Monitor industry trends and competitors.
  • Zoning and building profiles of target customers on social platforms.
  • Collaborate with the marketing team to ensure that the message is delivered consistently across different social platforms.
  • Recommend the development and implementation of social marketing campaigns. Monitor, report and evaluate campaign effectiveness.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

  • Major in Marketing, English language, Economics or related fields.
  • At least 1 year of Social Media or digital writing experience.
  • Good reading and writing in English.
  • Good research skills.
  • Flexible and creative, content-oriented.
  • Have passion and development orientation in the field of digital marketing.
  • Candidates please note the English certificate information (if any) in your CV.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

  • Salary:  upto 15 mil
  • Review salary: twice a year.
  • 13th month’s salary, holiday bonus for Lunar New Year, etc.
  • Annual leave: 12 days per year + seniority leave.
  • Birthday paid day-off & Birthday gift
  • Health Insurance; Social insurance; unemployment insurance 
  • PVI Health Insurance for employees for 1 year+.
  • Working time: Monday to Friday, 9:00 – 12:00 & 13:30 – 17:30
  • Participate in the company’s training programs, self-studying program (supported by the company)
  • Recognition and rewards for individual achievements, and team/departmental achievements.
  • Team-building.
  • Young, dynamic working environment;
  • Cultural activities: Sports-day, 8/3, Charity, Mid-Autumn Festival, 20/10, Christmas, Year End Party, etc.
  • A play station in the working area: Billiards, Foosball (Table Football)
  • A Pantry & a Coffee machine, microwaves ready to serve.
  • Sports club: Badminton

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

