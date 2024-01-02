Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS
Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 39
- 41 đường D4, Khu Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
- In charge of the company’s social accounts (Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, …), posting periodically, updating information.
- Community management, branding on social platforms.
- Seeding forum, social.
- Collaborate with content and design to research, develop, and optimize content suitable for different social platforms.
- Monitor industry trends and competitors.
- Zoning and building profiles of target customers on social platforms.
- Collaborate with the marketing team to ensure that the message is delivered consistently across different social platforms.
- Recommend the development and implementation of social marketing campaigns. Monitor, report and evaluate campaign effectiveness.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Major in Marketing, English language, Economics or related fields.
- At least 1 year of Social Media or digital writing experience.
- Good reading and writing in English.
- Good research skills.
- Flexible and creative, content-oriented.
- Have passion and development orientation in the field of digital marketing.
- Candidates please note the English certificate information (if any) in your CV.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Salary: upto 15 mil
- Review salary: twice a year.
- 13th month’s salary, holiday bonus for Lunar New Year, etc.
- Annual leave: 12 days per year + seniority leave.
- Birthday paid day-off & Birthday gift
- Health Insurance; Social insurance; unemployment insurance
- PVI Health Insurance for employees for 1 year+.
- Working time: Monday to Friday, 9:00 – 12:00 & 13:30 – 17:30
- Participate in the company’s training programs, self-studying program (supported by the company)
- Recognition and rewards for individual achievements, and team/departmental achievements.
- Team-building.
- Young, dynamic working environment;
- Cultural activities: Sports-day, 8/3, Charity, Mid-Autumn Festival, 20/10, Christmas, Year End Party, etc.
- A play station in the working area: Billiards, Foosball (Table Football)
- A Pantry & a Coffee machine, microwaves ready to serve.
- Sports club: Badminton
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
