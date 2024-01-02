Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

In charge of the company’s social accounts (Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, …), posting periodically, updating information.

Community management, branding on social platforms.

Seeding forum, social.

Collaborate with content and design to research, develop, and optimize content suitable for different social platforms.

Monitor industry trends and competitors.

Zoning and building profiles of target customers on social platforms.

Collaborate with the marketing team to ensure that the message is delivered consistently across different social platforms.