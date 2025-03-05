Tuyển Ads Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
Ads

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ads Tại Công ty Cổ phần Funtap

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 4, tòa nhà Tây Hà, số 19 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Ads Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Collaborate with the marketing team to develop Playable Ads (short demo games) for the company's existing games, primarily using Unity.
Build Instant Games from the company's available games.
Perform tasks as assigned by superiors.
Work with the team to evaluate and optimize Playable Ads to improve advertising effectiveness.
Coordinate with the product and marketing teams to create effective products.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Positive work attitude, eagerness to learn, and readiness to adapt to the work environment.
Proficient in software such as Adobe Premiere, After
Effects, and basic Photoshop (experience with Adobe Illustrator is a plus).
Ability to create Motion Graphics for games.
Knowledge of developing Playable Ads on advertising platforms like Applovin, Google Ads, Unity, Mintegral, and IronSource is a plus.
Possesses product videos related to animation or games.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Funtap Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on competency.
Lunch Allowance: Provided via company e-wallet coupons, redeemable at the canteen. Free parking.
Monthly/Quarterly Bonuses: Rewards for outstanding individuals/teams.
Year-End Bonus: Based on company performance and individual achievements.
Salary Review: Every 6 months.
Other Benefits: Social insuranc as per labor laws. Health insurance (available for Lead level and above, with options to cover family members).
Company Activities: Company trip annually to explore new destinations and participate in team-building activities.
Health Check-ups & Training: Regular health check-ups, training programs, and internal cultural activities.
Annual Leave: 12 days/year.
Working Hours: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM).
Clubs for Employees: Various clubs to support physical and mental well-being, including yoga, football, and a reading library.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Funtap

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, tòa nhà Tây Hà, số 19 Tố Hữu, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

