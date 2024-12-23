Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Mức lương
25 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu

What you will do:

Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What you should be good at:
- BS degree or equivalent practical experience in Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.
- 2+ years’ work experience in an AI Engineer role.
- Experience with object-oriented programming languages like Java, Scala, C++
- Experience with machine learning; or applications of machine learning to NLP, computer vision, speech, algorithms, optimization, social networks, edutech, ecommerce. Focusing on NLP.
- Experience with one or more common deep learning frameworks Tensorflow, Keras Pytorch.
- Have a deep understanding of ML models, Mathematics and Probability.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to effectively advocate technical solutions to research scientists, engineering teams and business audiences.
- MLOps skills: Data versioning, Model versioning, Monitoring, CI/CD: MLflow, Kubeflow, DVC, ...

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What you will get:
- Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)
- Compensation, a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance: Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company's regulations)
- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives
- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

