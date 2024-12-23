Tuyển AI Engineer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 15 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: HoLa Park, Khu công nghệ cao Hòa Lạc, Thạch Thất, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Summary

LLM Engineer

Key Responsibilities

Frontend Development

Design and develop intuitive and user-friendly interfaces for chatbot applications using ReactJS, Angular or other.

Ensure seamless user experiences with responsive and accessible designs.

Backend Development

Build and maintain scalable and efficient backend applications using FastAPI.

Develop and deploy applications with Docker or serverless architectures such as AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3, and CloudFront (or equivalent services from other cloud providers).

Ensure secure, efficient, and scalable API integrations and data handling.

LLM Integration

Manage unstructured data by indexing, structuring, and enabling efficient retrieval mechanisms.

Build and optimize AI-driven agents using tools like LangChain/LangGraph/ LlamaIndex.

Experience with vector databases such as Chroma, Qdrant, and Elasticsearch for efficient data storage and retrieval in RAG architectures.

Evaluate Large Language Models (LLMs) and RAG pipelines to identify optimal configurations for specific use cases.

Establish observability mechanisms for RAG systems to monitor and enhance performance, detect issues, and ensure reliability.

Conduct rigorous testing of AI system components, assessing response generation time, latency, errors, and costs.

Collaborate with the team to improve LLM outputs and enhance model performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in Machine Learning-related tasks, with a preference for candidates with NLP expertise.

Technical Knowledge: Proficient understanding of LLM technologies, including familiarity with tools like LangChain, LLamaIndex, and vector databases.

Backend Development: Skilled in FastAPI, Docker, or serverless architectures (e.g., AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3, CloudFront, or similar services from other cloud providers).

Programming Languages: Proficient in Python and/or TypeScript.

Research Skills: Strong ability to research and adapt to the latest advancements in Generative AI and related fields.

Communication: Fluent in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Tại FPT Software Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy policies such as: support for obtaining international professional certifications, home purchase assistance, FPT Care insurance, etc.

Opportunities for personal development and working with the best experts from FPT Software and major clients from the US, France, Singapore, Japan, and more.

Access to cutting-edge technologies in Web development, improve soft skills & career orientation, and receive success tips from experts.

Experience the distinctive culture and the most modern working environment in Vietnam at FPT Software's campuses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software Pro Company

