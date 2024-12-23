Tuyển AI Engineer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/01/2025
FPT Software Pro Company

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại FPT Software Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
15 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: HoLa Park, Khu công nghệ cao Hòa Lạc, Thạch Thất, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Summary
LLM Engineer
Key Responsibilities
Frontend Development
Design and develop intuitive and user-friendly interfaces for chatbot applications using ReactJS, Angular or other.
ReactJS, Angular
Ensure seamless user experiences with responsive and accessible designs.
Backend Development
Build and maintain scalable and efficient backend applications using FastAPI.
FastAPI
Develop and deploy applications with Docker or serverless architectures such as AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3, and CloudFront (or equivalent services from other cloud providers).
Docker
serverless architectures
AWS Lambda
API Gateway
DynamoDB
S3
CloudFront
Ensure secure, efficient, and scalable API integrations and data handling.
LLM Integration
Manage unstructured data by indexing, structuring, and enabling efficient retrieval mechanisms.
unstructured data
Build and optimize AI-driven agents using tools like LangChain/LangGraph/ LlamaIndex.
LangChain/LangGraph/ LlamaIndex
Experience with vector databases such as Chroma, Qdrant, and Elasticsearch for efficient data storage and retrieval in RAG architectures.
vector databases
Chroma
Qdrant
Elasticsearch
Evaluate Large Language Models (LLMs) and RAG pipelines to identify optimal configurations for specific use cases.
Large Language Models (LLMs)
RAG pipelines
Establish observability mechanisms for RAG systems to monitor and enhance performance, detect issues, and ensure reliability.
Conduct rigorous testing of AI system components, assessing response generation time, latency, errors, and costs.
response generation time, latency, errors
Collaborate with the team to improve LLM outputs and enhance model performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in Machine Learning-related tasks, with a preference for candidates with NLP expertise.
Experience
2
years
NLP expertise
Technical Knowledge: Proficient understanding of LLM technologies, including familiarity with tools like LangChain, LLamaIndex, and vector databases.
Technical Knowledge
LLM technologies
LangChain
LLamaIndex
vector databases
Backend Development: Skilled in FastAPI, Docker, or serverless architectures (e.g., AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3, CloudFront, or similar services from other cloud providers).
Backend Development
FastAPI
Docker
AWS Lambda
API Gateway
DynamoDB
S3
CloudFront
Programming Languages: Proficient in Python and/or TypeScript.
Programming Languages
Python
TypeScript
Research Skills: Strong ability to research and adapt to the latest advancements in Generative AI and related fields.
Research Skills
Communication: Fluent in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Communication

Tại FPT Software Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy policies such as: support for obtaining international professional certifications, home purchase assistance, FPT Care insurance, etc.
Opportunities for personal development and working with the best experts from FPT Software and major clients from the US, France, Singapore, Japan, and more.
Access to cutting-edge technologies in Web development, improve soft skills & career orientation, and receive success tips from experts.
Experience the distinctive culture and the most modern working environment in Vietnam at FPT Software's campuses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software Pro Company

FPT Software Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

