Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)

AI Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Thành Lợi 2, số 3 Lê Đình Lý, phường Vĩnh Trung, quận Thanh Khê, Thành phố Đà Nẵng., Thanh Khê, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, implement and maintain libraries, and develop new algorithms and services for: Named Entity Extraction, Language Detection, Emotion/Sentiment Prediction, Keyword and Topic Extraction, LLM
Deep-learning Chatbots and dialog modeling
Intent detection, Query Parsing, Semantic mapping
Manage interdisciplinary projects combining different teams within the AI Center and the company.
Implement and provide best-practices for maintainable software development, including deployment process, documentation, and adherence to and improvement of coding standards.
Mentor interns.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BSc or MSc in computer science or a related degree, with strong software engineering and modern NLP components.
2+ years of industrial experience in NLP and modern machine learning algorithms, such as deep learning.
Solid experience in software engineering: modern software development practices and tools, concurrent and distributed programming, operating systems, computer networks, database systems.
Fully proficient in Python and/or modern C++ with exposure to functional & object-oriented programming paradigms.
Experienced with high performance / GPU computing and / or real-time systems

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable salary, according to education and experience
Bonus is upto 3 months/ year with many other attractive bonuses (Excellent employee bonus, Quarter bonus, Project bonus, Holiday and Tet bonus, Performance bonus ...).
Salary review 2 times/ year according to position and work performance.
Receive all kinds of insurance according to the provisions of Labor Law (Social insurance, health insurance, public holidays, maternity leave,...) and policies of family business, 12 days' annual leave, 2 working years plus 1 one-day leave
Annual health check-up at Vietnam's leading hospital, healthcare program at Bảo Việt HealthCare.
Be trained professionally by experienced mentor s about expertise, soft skills before entering a specific job
Clear promotion roadmap, opportunity to access new technologies, knowledge and to work with experienced experts in AI
Participate in and co-name the international paper of the team.
Young and enthusiastic working environment, annual teambuilding and traveling
Diverse internal events: Monthly employees’ birthday party: Happy Friday; Activities to celebrate the company's establishment day and holidays: International Women's Day 8/3, Vietnamese Women's Day 20/10, Christmas Day, New Year's Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, Children's New Year 1/6,...Annual football tournaments, game tournaments and volunteer activities
Free Parking, pantry, microwave, coffee maker,...
Working time: 8h30 – 17h30 (off 1 hour for lunch) from Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday off

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hà Nội: Số 21 Ngõ Giếng, Phố Đông Các, P. Ô Chợ Dừa, Q. Đống Đa, TP. Hà Nội Đà Nẵng: Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Thành Lợi 2, Số 3 Lê Đình Lý, P. Vĩnh Trung, Q.Thanh Khê, TP. Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh: Số 354A Đường Cộng Hòa, P. 13, Q. Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ai-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job259138
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MOBIWORK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MOBIWORK VIỆT NAM
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Trí tuệ nhân tạo Taureau (TAUREAU.AI)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ICEO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ICEO
16 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EASY1 HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EASY1 HOLDINGS
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Gamee làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Gamee
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NTQ Solution
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu GSV - Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế GSV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu GSV - Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế GSV
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH phần mềm Twendee làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH phần mềm Twendee
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 125 - 165 USD K&M Holdings
125 - 165 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH Printway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Printway
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SECBRA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SECBRA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 275 USD K&M Holdings
2 - 275 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
30 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE
17 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NEXDATA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 24 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NEXDATA
13 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
15 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 45 Triệu TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
12 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm