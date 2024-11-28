Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Thành Lợi 2, số 3 Lê Đình Lý, phường Vĩnh Trung, quận Thanh Khê, Thành phố Đà Nẵng., Thanh Khê, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, implement and maintain libraries, and develop new algorithms and services for: Named Entity Extraction, Language Detection, Emotion/Sentiment Prediction, Keyword and Topic Extraction, LLM

Deep-learning Chatbots and dialog modeling

Intent detection, Query Parsing, Semantic mapping

Manage interdisciplinary projects combining different teams within the AI Center and the company.

Implement and provide best-practices for maintainable software development, including deployment process, documentation, and adherence to and improvement of coding standards.

Mentor interns.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BSc or MSc in computer science or a related degree, with strong software engineering and modern NLP components.

2+ years of industrial experience in NLP and modern machine learning algorithms, such as deep learning.

Solid experience in software engineering: modern software development practices and tools, concurrent and distributed programming, operating systems, computer networks, database systems.

Fully proficient in Python and/or modern C++ with exposure to functional & object-oriented programming paradigms.

Experienced with high performance / GPU computing and / or real-time systems

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable salary, according to education and experience

Bonus is upto 3 months/ year with many other attractive bonuses (Excellent employee bonus, Quarter bonus, Project bonus, Holiday and Tet bonus, Performance bonus ...).

Salary review 2 times/ year according to position and work performance.

Receive all kinds of insurance according to the provisions of Labor Law (Social insurance, health insurance, public holidays, maternity leave,...) and policies of family business, 12 days' annual leave, 2 working years plus 1 one-day leave

Annual health check-up at Vietnam's leading hospital, healthcare program at Bảo Việt HealthCare.

Be trained professionally by experienced mentor s about expertise, soft skills before entering a specific job

Clear promotion roadmap, opportunity to access new technologies, knowledge and to work with experienced experts in AI

Participate in and co-name the international paper of the team.

Young and enthusiastic working environment, annual teambuilding and traveling

Diverse internal events: Monthly employees’ birthday party: Happy Friday; Activities to celebrate the company's establishment day and holidays: International Women's Day 8/3, Vietnamese Women's Day 20/10, Christmas Day, New Year's Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, Children's New Year 1/6,...Annual football tournaments, game tournaments and volunteer activities

Free Parking, pantry, microwave, coffee maker,...

Working time: 8h30 – 17h30 (off 1 hour for lunch) from Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday off

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.