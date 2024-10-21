Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN S.I.M. VN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN S.I.M. VN Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/11/2024
Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN S.I.M. VN Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

Hồ Chí Minh: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Strategy and Operations Analyst will support the Vice President of Strategy through research on suppliers, customers, and market trends in the food and specialty ingredients space. The role includes refining pricing strategies, preparing financial analyses, and tracking sales targets to drive business goals. The analyst will manage internal reports, presentations, and coordinate with IT and cross-functional teams to help drive internal projects. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, with strong research and analytical skills, and has experience in strategy or operations, preferably in the packaged foods and ingredients industry.
Financial Strategy: Support VP of Strategy in refining pricing strategy, customer segmentation, etc. Prepare financial / sales analyses and track budgets / sales targets to help S.I.M achieve overall business goals. Reporting: Prepare internal reports, presentations, and analyses to communicate findings and recommendations from the Strategy team to members of the internal leadership team as well as external suppliers and customers. Research and Analysis: Support the VP of Strategy on a wide variety of research including conducting research on suppliers, customers, and market trends within the food and specialty ingredients space to provide data-driven insights that support strategic decision-making. Project Management: Coordinate with cross-functional teams such as Sales, Business Development, and IT to help S.I.M with internal projects that drive efficiency and growth. Examples include creating and managing an improved supplier database, budget tracking dashboards, etc.
Thời gian làm việc:
8:00 am – 4:30 pm (T2 – T6) 8:00 am – 12:00 pm (T7 – if required)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Economics, or a related field. A minimum of 3 years of experience in strategy, operations, or a related analytical role. Preference for experience working within the packaged foods and ingredients industry. Strong research and analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and provide actionable insights. Excellent communication and organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously. Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint. Detail-oriented and self-motivated, with a strong ability to work independently.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN S.I.M. VN Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus Social insurance, advanced health insurance 24/7, birthday gift Vacation, team building, sport activities, annual events: year-end party, new year party.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN S.I.M. VN Pro Company

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN S.I.M. VN Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

