Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/06/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

AI Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 497 Đường Nguyễn Kiệm, Phường 9, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

We are seeking an AI Engineer with a strong background in Natural Language Processing (NLP), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Computer Vision to develop intelligent solutions, particularly for chatbots, interaction automation, and image-based document processing
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and optimize intelligent chatbots by integrating LLM technologies to enhance conversational ability and contextual understanding.
Apply NLP techniques to extract information, analyze text, and build language data processing pipelines.
Develop computer vision solutions for chatbot-related systems, such as image-based information extraction (OCR), document/form parsing, and image search.
Integrate AI models into backend systems, APIs, or other platforms.
Package and deploy solutions in production environments using Docker and Kubernetes.
Collaborate with relevant teams to understand business requirements and propose suitable technical solutions.
Maintain, improve, clean, and manipulate data; troubleshoot and resolve existing issues.
Continuously monitor, evaluate, and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies in LLM, NLP, and Computer Vision.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Applied Mathematics, Electronics & Telecommunications, or a related field.
At least 1 years of experience in a similar role.
Hands-on experience in developing chatbots or natural language interaction systems.
Strong knowledge of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Large Language Models (LLMs), such as GPT, Claude, LLaMA, etc.
Experience with frameworks like Hugging Face Transformers, LangChain, or similar.
Knowledge or experience in computer vision or OCR.
Proficient in Python and popular AI/ML libraries (e.g., PyTorch, TensorFlow, scikit-learn).
Experience working with SQL databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.) and Vector Databases like Redis, Qdrant.
SQL databases
Vector Databases
Experience with containerization platforms (Docker, Kubernetes) is a plus.
Strong logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a fast learning ability.
Preferred (Not Required):
Experience deploying AI products into production (cloud deployment, API integration, etc.).
Experience working with Vietnamese language data is a plus.
Understanding of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems and vector search.
Ability to write technical documentation or user guides for models.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits, negotiated based on skills and experience.
Social insurance contributions are based on the full gross salary.
Full compliance with Vietnam Labor Law, including contributions to social, health, and unemployment insurance.
Annual leave and public holiday entitlements according to the regulations of the Vietnamese government.
A dynamic, professional, and friendly work environment with ample opportunities for growth and advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8. tòa nhà 34 Pasteur, phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, quận 1, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ai-engineer-thu-nhap-15-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job356162
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiếng Trung Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ILLUMINUS.AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ILLUMINUS.AI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIHAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIHAT
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2 USD Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company
1,000 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ NAM LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ NAM LONG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer HS DIGITAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu HS DIGITAL
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH Công nghệ enSightful làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ enSightful
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT
800 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD De Heus LLC
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo
40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Puwell Cloud Tech Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1200 - 2000 Triệu Puwell Cloud Tech Limited
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD De Heus LLC
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer Cong Ty TNHH Cube System Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Cong Ty TNHH Cube System Viet Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận GOT IT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH Grooo International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Grooo International
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMA Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer RELIA SYSTEMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RELIA SYSTEMS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm