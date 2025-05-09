Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

We are seeking an AI Engineer with a strong background in Natural Language Processing (NLP), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Computer Vision to develop intelligent solutions, particularly for chatbots, interaction automation, and image-based document processing

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and optimize intelligent chatbots by integrating LLM technologies to enhance conversational ability and contextual understanding.

Apply NLP techniques to extract information, analyze text, and build language data processing pipelines.

Develop computer vision solutions for chatbot-related systems, such as image-based information extraction (OCR), document/form parsing, and image search.

Integrate AI models into backend systems, APIs, or other platforms.

Package and deploy solutions in production environments using Docker and Kubernetes.

Collaborate with relevant teams to understand business requirements and propose suitable technical solutions.

Maintain, improve, clean, and manipulate data; troubleshoot and resolve existing issues.

Continuously monitor, evaluate, and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies in LLM, NLP, and Computer Vision.

Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Applied Mathematics, Electronics & Telecommunications, or a related field.

At least 1 years of experience in a similar role.

Hands-on experience in developing chatbots or natural language interaction systems.

Strong knowledge of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Large Language Models (LLMs), such as GPT, Claude, LLaMA, etc.

Experience with frameworks like Hugging Face Transformers, LangChain, or similar.

Knowledge or experience in computer vision or OCR.

Proficient in Python and popular AI/ML libraries (e.g., PyTorch, TensorFlow, scikit-learn).

Experience working with SQL databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.) and Vector Databases like Redis, Qdrant.

Experience with containerization platforms (Docker, Kubernetes) is a plus.

Strong logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a fast learning ability.

Preferred (Not Required):

Experience deploying AI products into production (cloud deployment, API integration, etc.).

Experience working with Vietnamese language data is a plus.

Understanding of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems and vector search.

Ability to write technical documentation or user guides for models.

Competitive salary and benefits, negotiated based on skills and experience.

Social insurance contributions are based on the full gross salary.

Full compliance with Vietnam Labor Law, including contributions to social, health, and unemployment insurance.

Annual leave and public holiday entitlements according to the regulations of the Vietnamese government.

A dynamic, professional, and friendly work environment with ample opportunities for growth and advancement.

