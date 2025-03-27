Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
- Thái Nguyên: Thái Nguyên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Thái Nguyên
Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Setting up KPIs, allocating sales targets and sales budget for Sales Supervisors/ Sales Representatives and implementing sales plans for assigned areas to ensure all sales activities within the assigned areas are run effectively and to achieve the sales targets.
- Monitoring, leading, coaching and training sales teams to improve their performances, to enhance their skills in achieving the sales target, to provide with good services to customers/ consumers and to be in compliance with the selling standards.
- Compiling the annual sales plans to determine the sales tactics to achieve the sales targets
- Giving the appropriate guidelines to Sales Supervisor/Sales Representative to solve
customers/consumers\' complaints and to ensure keeping the good relationships with customers/consumers.
- Analyzing and evaluating the fluctuation and changes of market and giving proposals to superiors to enable them taking timely and proper actions for these changes.
- Monitoring the reporting system, promotion programs, distribution activities within
the in charged areas to keep track of sales performance and to measure the return of investment.
- Being accountable for deploying the activities and issues of Promotion Coordinators and Promoters to ensure their performances meet the company\'s standards.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
