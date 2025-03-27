Tuyển Area sales manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
HEINEKEN Vietnam

Area sales manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thái Nguyên: Thái Nguyên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Thái Nguyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Setting up KPIs, allocating sales targets and sales budget for Sales Supervisors/ Sales Representatives and implementing sales plans for assigned areas to ensure all sales activities within the assigned areas are run effectively and to achieve the sales targets.
- Monitoring, leading, coaching and training sales teams to improve their performances, to enhance their skills in achieving the sales target, to provide with good services to customers/ consumers and to be in compliance with the selling standards.
- Compiling the annual sales plans to determine the sales tactics to achieve the sales targets
- Giving the appropriate guidelines to Sales Supervisor/Sales Representative to solve
customers/consumers\' complaints and to ensure keeping the good relationships with customers/consumers.
- Analyzing and evaluating the fluctuation and changes of market and giving proposals to superiors to enable them taking timely and proper actions for these changes.
- Monitoring the reporting system, promotion programs, distribution activities within
the in charged areas to keep track of sales performance and to measure the return of investment.
- Being accountable for deploying the activities and issues of Promotion Coordinators and Promoters to ensure their performances meet the company\'s standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

HEINEKEN Vietnam

HEINEKEN Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Vietcombank Tower, 18th & 19th floor, 05 Cong Truong Me Linh, Ben Nghe Ward

